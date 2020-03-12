Fairbanks racers Audun Endestad and Kendall Kramer garnered silver-medal finishes Wednesday in the 1.3-kilometer free technique sprint of the U.S. Junior National Cross-Country Ski Championships in Soda Springs, California.
Endestad finished in 2 minutes, 58.63 seconds in the A final for the under-age 20 men’s sprint at the Auburn Ski Training Center.
The former West Valley High School standout and current racer for Anchorage’s Alaska Pacific University Nordic Ski Center posted the fastest times Wednesday in the U20 men’s qualifier (2:26.70), quarterfinals (2:52.62) and semifinal (3:01.35).
Team Alaska’s Kai Meyers, who also races for APUNSC, earned the gold medal and Team Alaska’s Everett Cason, another APUNSC competitor, came in fourth in the A final.
It was the second medal of the junior nationals for Endestad, who won the U20 men’s 10K classic-technique race Monday.
Kramer, a West Valley senior standout and FXC racer, placed second Wednesday in the U18 women’s A final in 3:37.63.
The Team USA Development squad member got off to a 17th-place finish (3:02.90) in the qualifier and posted runner-up times in the quarterfinal (3:32.01) and semifinal (3:40.23) heats.
Nina Seemann, of Team New England, won the U18 women’s A final in 3:30.96.
Team Alaska’s Quincy Donley finished in 3:05.19 in the U18 women’s quarterfinal and placed 14th overall.
Fairbanks’ Caleb Peterson clocked 2:43.85 in the men’s U16 quarterfinal and placed 23rd overall.
Meredith Schultz, of Anchorage’s Alaska Winter Stars, was the top Team Alaska racer in the U16 women’s sprint, as she had a time of 3:06.04 in the quarterfinal heats and placed 18th overall.
Fairbanks’ Abigail Haas placed 31st in 3:11.35 in the U16 women’s qualifier.
The junior nationals resume Friday with free technique mass start races, featuring distance of 5, 10 and 15 kilometers.
The meet ends Saturday with 4x3K relays.
