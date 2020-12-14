Reed Thomas has been part of Eclipse Soccer Club for over a decade and all those years on the pitch have now lead to national recognition for his dedication to soccer in the far North.
Thomas, head coach of the Eclipse ’03-’04 boys team, has been named the 2020 Boys Competitive Coach of the Year for the West region by U.S. Youth Soccer. It’s a significant honor, especially for a young coach who only graduated from high school in 2018 and already coaches his clubs oldest age group. Thomas started as a coach for the club while still playing in 2016, spending time as a player-coach and goalkeeper coach before moving into his present role.
Thomas, who was born and raised in Fairbanks, was mainly a keeper in his playing days for both Eclipse and Lathrop High School. It may be the “go your own way” mentality of playing keeper that also gave Thomas the confidence to jump in and find early success in coaching.
“You can be justifiably crazy, is how I like look at it,” Thomas said of his favorite position on the pitch. “You can be unorthodox and there’s no right style, it’s whatever works for that person.”
For Thomas, whatever his style is, it seems to be working as he’s gained recognition while coaching in a place that doesn’t exactly lend itself to easy soccer success.
“The majority of our season is based in gyms. Particularly in Fairbanks where we don’t have an indoor turf facility—unlike Anchorage, Palmer, Wasilla—we’re stuck in these gyms. Especially this year is very unique, being that it’s COVID season. We don’t have access to any school gyms, so we’re isolated to two gyms,” Thomas said. “I can confidently say that this is probably the only situation in the whole U.S. where a competitive club like Eclipse is basically compelled to play in these makeshift soccer fields.”
Thomas embraces the challenges, because he enjoys taking everything he’s learned growing up as a soccer player in Fairbanks and sharing the knowledge gained from that experience with a new generation.
“I felt like I was a pretty accomplished player when I was in my prime, but now that I’ve been able to use what I’ve learned and use it to teach and coach and mentor these players, it means a lot more, because it’s a culmination of both what I was doing as a player, what I was doing as a coach and now what I’m doing as a mentor,” Thomas said.
“Coach Reed is a great local grown coach with U.S. Youth Soccer licensure and great passion for the game. Reed is mature beyond his years, he is dedicated in his coaching and his academics at UAF. A Lathrop alumni who played high level keeper for them, Reed works tirelessly to give back to our local youth. Eclipse Soccer Club couldn’t be prouder of Coach Thomas— we know his future is bright!” Eclipse coaching director Howard Maxwell said.
Thomas stays busy off the field also. He’ll graduate from UAF in the spring, with a degree in biological sciences and balances his academics and coaching with a job at a virology lab during the school year and running his own lawn care service in the summer. He plans to move on to graduate school after graduation.
