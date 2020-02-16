Jason Dunlap guided his sled dog team to an effort of 38 minutes, 40.7 Saturday to win the first 12.5-mile heat of the 10-dog class of the Alaska Dog Mushers Association Midnight Sun Gold Run at the Jeff Studdert Racegrounds behind the Mushers Hall.
Dawn Brown and her team finished second 39:18.4 and Nikko Seo was right behind at 40:37.9 for third place. Thirteen mushers participated in the Gold Run's longest event.
Bonnie Borba and her dog team took first Saturday in 26:01.6 in the 8-mile race for six-dog mushers.
Jennifer Probert-Erhart guided her team across the finish line in 28:07.0 for second place and Terri Cadzow compiled an effort of 26:38.1 for third place.
among the 10 entries.
Kriya Dunlap, with a run of 19:43.7 for her team, placed first among eight mushers in the four-dog race.
Andrea Bond and her team completed the 6.2-mile course in 21:36.9 and Jason Dunlap was third in 21:53.9.
Four skijorers competed Saturday on a 6.2-mile course.
Asne Hoveid and her canine pair led the racers with an effort of 22:13.7.
Becky Childs came in second in 22:16.9 and Sunnifa Deehr was third in 22:29.6.
The skijoring was the first event of the Gold Run and its participants raced in 20-below weather amid good trail conditions. The temperature was 21 below when the four-dog mushing began.
The Gold Run concludes today, starting at noon with the skijoring. The four-dog mushing takes place after the skijoring and the six-dog and 10-dog mushing competitions, respectively, follow.
The Gold Run features a $10,000 purse, which was donated by the family of Lefty Schallock, for whom the race is in honor.
