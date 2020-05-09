The Alaska Sports Hall of Fame selected sprinter and Delta Junction senior Hailey Williams as the girls winner of this year’s Pride of Alaska award on Wednesday.
The award is given annually to an athlete or team that has demonstrated consistent excellence in athletic competition while doing so with integrity and sportsmanship.
Williams, who committed to run NCAA Division I track for Duke University, swept the 2019 Alaska DII state sprint titles with wins in the 100-, 200- and 400-meter races, bringing her state title total to seven. She almost certainly would have added to the tally her senior season, had it not been canceled due to the coronavirus.
Last June, Williams placed fifth in the 200 and 12th in the 100 at New Balance Nationals in Greensboro, North Carolina, and as a sophomore, she became the first Alaska girl to break the 12-second barrier in the 100 in 37 years. She also maintained an A average in the classroom.
Williams was selected over fellow nominees cross-country Kendall Kramer, the defending Pride of Alaska winner, and Lydia Jacoby, a talented swimmer and sophomore at Seward High School.
South Anchorage wrestler Aedyn Concepcion and Bethel wrestler Hayden Lieb, both four-time state wrestling champions, were co-winners of this year’s boys Pride of Alaska award.
The Trajan Langdon Youth Award, also announced Wednesday, was given to the Houston Hawks football team, which won the Division III state championship this year, completing a perfect 10-0 record for the first time in school history, after a year of fires and earthquakes. The award is presented annually to a person or group of people who demonstrate leadership, integrity and sportsmanship and inspire others to do the same.
