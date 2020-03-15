Christopher Smith took first place in Saturday’s 12th Annual St. Patrick’s Day Run, hosted by Running Club North, finishing the 7.1-mile course in 44 minutes, 55 seconds.
The race started at Goldstream Sports and followed a moderately hilly course up Ester Dome and St. Patrick Roads to Henderson Road before returning to the start.
Jacob Case followed Smith eight and a half minutes later with a second-place time of 53:26.
Stacy Miles won the women’s race in 55:32 and placed third overall. Jacob Buller took third among the men in 56:50.
Stacy Fisk (57:25) and Selena Moore (57:27) placed second and third in the women’s race.
Nick Janssen played the pursuing Leprechaun this year, the designated runner that gives the field a 14 minute head start before beginning a pursuit. Janessen caught more than half the field.
Complete results are listed on B2.
