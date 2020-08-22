The club, a part of the Nordic Ski Club of Fairbanks, will soon be hosting autumn multi-day programs at the Birch Hill Recreation Area biathlon range. No experience necessary.
The multi-day programs will be held starting in mid-September.
Beginner youth sessions will be held Mondays, 6-8 p.m. Participants must be at least 10 years old.
Masters sessions will be held Sundays, 3-5 p.m. or Mondays, 6-8 p.m. There will also be masters drop-in sessions on Sundays, 3-5 p.m.
The cost for the six-class beginner youth program is $189. The cost for the five-class masters programs are $185, while the masters drop-in sessions are $40 each.
Participants must be members of the Nordic Ski Club of Fairbanks and the U.S. Biathlon Association. All equipment, such as rifles and ammo, will be provided. Sessions will include safety instructions, shooting advice, games and more.
To register see the Nordic Ski Club of Fairbanks website at www.nscfairbanks.org.