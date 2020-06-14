In a normal year, the crowd on opening night of the Greater Fairbanks Racing Association’s summer season at Mitchell Raceway is underwhelming, typically attracting only 20 or 30 spectators.
However 2020 has proven to be almost anything but ordinary and the spectacle of a sporting event finally taking place in the Interior for the first time since March drew a couple hundred fans to the dirt track in South Fairbanks on Friday.
“It’s not normal for us to be literally running out of beer,” GFRA president Monte Pearson said following the second heat of races. A few minutes earlier a voice came over the loudspeaker making a last call to the 21 and over crowd.
“The food people are ecstatic because they haven’t seen it this busy in years,” Pearson added. “I think Fairbanks is just desperate for something to do.”
With the Ice Dogs losing their shot at a postseason run and the Goldpanners season being canceled as a result of the coronavirus pandemic, the local sports season in Fairbanks the past three months has been bleak.
And although you wouldn’t know it by the large crowd in the grandstands, if you looked toward the track you could see the pandemic still took its toll on opening night.
In order to stay compliant with local state health mandates, the GFRA wasn’t able to commit to holding a season until late May, giving the drivers and race officials only a few weeks to prepare their cars and the track.
“We work together and help each other and because of the COVID we couldn’t go to each other’s houses,” Pearson explained.
The long winter also didn’t help. Most drivers don’t have garages so their cars were buried under snow through April making it impossible to even work on them alone.
As a result, the car counts for the four classes (sprint, modified, sportsman and mini modified) were low with only one or two cars reaching the finish in most of the heats. No dollar stock cars were running on Friday so that class was canceled entirely.
Race officials ultimately chose not to tally points for the opening night races and instead used it as a replacement for last Sunday’s Test and Tune, which was canceled because the track wasn’t ready.
But the racers who did make it to the starting line didn’t hold back, even though they weren’t competing for points.
“When you get out here you are here to race and you want to practice how you race,” former sprint car champion Randi Bailey said.
Although Friday was Bailey’s first time back on the track in two years — last season she was pregnant with her now 1-year-old child — you wouldn’t have known it. She won the first heat and the main event handily. Although her only other competitor’s car caught fire in the second heat, she was well ahead at the point of their departure from the track.
During next weekend’s Alaska State Shootout she’s expecting there will be more competition. Racers will have more time to get their cars ready and the state event will draw participants from around the state. Bailey is anticipating that at least eight other sprint cars will be in attendance.
Father-son duo David and Jake Sommers were the only two to have cars up and running for the start of the sportsman class, but their luck didn’t last long. The rear end of Jake’s car blew out not even a lap into the first heat. But David, wanting to see his son race, handed his car over to Jake for the last two races.
“It’s incredible. I always have a great time watching him race,” David said after tending to his car in the pits following the main event.
“But what’s even more incredible is when I’m on the track with him... We can race just inches apart without hitting each other for ten laps and there’s nothing more fun than that. You get out of the cars after that and win or lose, you just hug each other and high five.”
For Jake, it felt good to finally get back on the track especially in front of a big crowd, but the small class sizes, although understandable, were still disappointing.
“It’s bittersweet,” he said. “I’m happy we’re here, but definitely disappointed that it’s a poor night for racing. It’s fun to be able to put on a show and get the crowd hooting and hollering.”
Next weekend’s Alaska State Shootout will take place Friday and Saturday at the Mitchell Raceway. Gates open at 6 p.m. and racing starts at 7 p.m. The pits will be open to the public following after the main event.
Contact News-Miner sports writer Laura Stickells at 459-7530. Follow her on Twitter: @FDNMsports.