Anchorage’s Jeremy Swayman, who recently completed his goaltending career for the University of Maine, was among three finalists announced Thursday for the Hobey Baker Memorial Award, the most prestigious individual honor in college hockey.
Swayman and fellow finalists Jordan Kawaguchi, a University of North Dakota forward, and Scott Perunovich, a University of Minnesota Duluth defenseman, were all juniors this season, which ended March 12 because of the coronavirus pandemic.
Swaymana faced 1,099 shots this season, the most for any netminder in the nation. He allowed 71 goals and his 939 saves percentage ranked second in NCAA Division I.
Swayman compiled an 18-11-5 record this season while starting 33 of 34 games for the Black Bears, of Hockey East.
Swayman was chosen by the Boston Bruins in the fourth round of the 2017 NHL Entry Draft. He signed a contract with the Bruins two weeks ago.
If Swayman wins the Hobey Baker award, he will be its second recipient from Anchorage. Matt Carle, as a Denver University junior defenseman, won in 2006.
Chad Johnson, a former University of Alaska Fairbanks goaltender from Calgary, Alberta, was a Hobey Baker top-10 finalist as a senior in 2009.
This year’s Hobey Baker winner is scheduled to be announced April 11 during the 7 p.m. AKDT edition of ESPN’s SportsCenter.
Kawaguchi, from Abbottsford, British Columbia, ranked first in the National Collegiate Hockey Conference and second in Division I for scoring. He generated with 45 points from 15 goals and 30 assists in 33 games for the Fighting Hawks, the NCHC regular-season champions.
Perunovich was second in D-I for assists with 34. The native of Hibbing, Minnesota was the NCHC’s leading scorer among defensemen and second overall in the conference.
He had six goals to go with his 40 points in 34 games.
