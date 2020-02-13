The Alaska Dog Mushers Association’s Midnight Sun Gold Run, which features four events and a $10,000 purse, is scheduled for Saturday and Sunday at the Jeff Studdert Racegrounds behind the Mushers Hall off Farmers Loop.
The racing starts at noon each day.
The Gold Run is conducted in honor of Lefty Schallock, whose family donated the purse.
The Gold Run features a two-dog skijoring race, which goes for 6.2 miles, and three mushing events.
There is a four-dog race for 6.2 miles; a 6-dog competition for eight miles; and a 10-dog mushing race for 12.5 miles.
The skijoring features a $1,000 purse, and the respective purses for the sled dog races are $1,500, $2,500 and $5,000.
Registration for the Gold Run and the racer drawing takes place 7 p.m. Friday at the Mushers Hall.
The entry fees are $38 each for skijoring; $43 for the four-dog mushing; $63 for the six-dog mushing; and $108 for the 10-dog mushing.
More information is available at alaskadogmushers.com.
Effie Kokrine
cagers swept
The Effie Kokrine Warriors basketball teams were swept by the Cordova Wolverines in Central Interior Conference action on Monday and Tuesday at Effie Kokrine Early College Charter School.
In Monday’s girls game, Effie Kokrine lost 34-26. Ashley Luke and Keeley Silas scored eight points each for the Warriors and Cali Sjostedt led the Wolverines with a game-high 16 points.
The Warriors boys team was defeated 79-50.
Kevin Bergman led Effie Kokrine with 21 points and Evans contributed nine points. Christian Adams and Kaiden Graves each scored game highs of 25 points for Cordova.
Effie Kokrine’s girls team lost 45-35 on Tuesday.
Luke led the Warriors with 14 points and Alex Jenkins chipped in nine points. Inga Arvidson had a game-high 13 points and Sjostedt scored 12 for the Wolverines.
The Effie Kokrine boys suffered a 78-60 loss Tuesday.
Derek Joseph scored 20 points for the Warriors, who got 18 from Evans and 13 from Bergman. Adams sparked the Wolverines with 32 points and Graves provided 19.
Contact News-Miner sports editor Danny Martin at 459-7586. Follow him on Twitter:@newsminersports.