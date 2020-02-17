Tyler Aklestad, of Palmer, and Nick Olstad, of Wasilla, held the top spot in the 38th annual Iron Dog snowmachine race as of 9 p.m. Sunday.
The duo checked into Galena, the fifth checkpoint, at 4:29 p.m. after spending five hours, 13 minutes and 37 seconds on the trail where they averaged just over 78 mph.
Cody Barber and Robby Schachle were in second place, just over three minutes behind Aklestad and Olkstad.
Defending Iron Dog champions Mike Morgan and Chris Olds held the third place spot, recording a course time of 5:19:18.
The 2,395-mile race officially started at 11 a.m. Sunday morning at Pike’s Landing, as 29 pro-class teams went out in four-minute intervals.
The drivers are first racing to the halfway point in Nome before heading toward the finishing line in Big Lake. The race is scheduled to end on Saturday.
This year’s race also includes the Archie Ferguson/Willie Goodwin Memorial snowmachine race course, an additional 375 miles on the first half of the trail.
Three teams scratched after the first day of racing.
