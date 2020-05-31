The 93rd running of the Mount Marathon Race, which traditionally takes place in Seward on the Fourth of July, was canceled on Sunday as a result of the coronavirus.
The race is the oldest mountain race in North America and draws nearly 1,000 participants and thousands more spectators each year.
“Not having Mount Marathon in 2020 is a great disappointment and a decision the committee took very seriously,” race director Matias Saari said in a Sunday news release.
“The committee considered multiple scenarios for attempting to hold a race in 2020. However, it could not adequately mitigate risk and safely adhere to State of Alaska and CDC large community events pandemic guidelines for spectators, participants and volunteers.”
Before the cancellation, the committee postponed the event and was considering a later date of Sept. 6 with a “scaled-back” version of the race to limit crowds. The race would utilize a wave start and the men’s, women’s and junior’s races would each take place on separate days. Spectators would not be allowed.
Organizers conducted a survey to gauge participant interest in the Sept. 6 event, which did not return promising results. “Nearly half the race roster saying they wouldn’t participate on Sept. 6 was very telling,” Saari said.
Sunday’s announcement comes four days after the cancellation of the 58th Annual Equinox Marathon, the 55th Annual Gold Discovery Run and a handful of other local Fairbanks races.
