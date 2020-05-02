The Fairbanks Daily News-Miner Midnight Sun Run board of directors has voted to move the 38th annual running of the race, originally scheduled for June 20, to a virtual platform to mitigate crowds and comply with COVID-19 state mandates while still moving forward with the event.
The 10-kilometer race is traditionally one of the highlights of the Golden Heart City’s annual Midnight Sun Festival and attracts more than 3,000 participants ranging from serious runners to walkers, who are more interested in the event’s costume contest.
The typical course starts in front of the University of Alaska Fairbanks Patty Center at 10 p.m., runs through neighborhoods where residents come out and cheer on the participants and finishes at the Square Dance Hall inside Pioneer Park.
This year, however, racers will be allowed to choose their own 10K route, allowing people to participate from all over the world.
Virtual race participants must complete their route and upload their time to a link provided by the Athlinks race platform between June 19 and June 22. Results will be displayed as normal.
Costumes are also still encouraged and photos can be uploaded to an online portal to be posted on the Midnight Sun Run website or used on social media.
Interested walkers and runners can register online at midnightsunrun.net. Registration will remain open until June 22 and 9 p.m.
Contact News-Miner sports writer Laura Stickells at 459-7530. Follow her on Twitter: @FDNMsports.