Fairbanks runners are lucky enough to be a part of traditions by participating in many races and runs based on quirky concepts.
One such event is the annual Dawn to Dusk run, where runners rack up as many miles as they can during daylight on the shortest day of the year — or one of the shortest, as this year’s event also included a virtual format and could be completed anytime between December 19-21.
This year marked the sixth annual running of the event. Runners claimed some impressive milage totals this year while running “all day” over the course of three-hours, 41 minutes and 58 seconds. Some runners even completed full marathons in a time that would make the most seasoned marathoner envious.
Of course, most marathoners hit their marks in races designed for optimal running conditions, which the Dawn to Dusk is not. “The thermometer could have been a bit more agreeable, but 10 below is not so bad as we know it could have been,” an email summarizing the event from Running Club North read.
“Well done to all who were able to pull this off this year. We had 30 entries spanning the three day period. Two from Valdez, one solo wilderness trek out on Chena Dome and Angel Creek trails, and two braved a “midnight running”: starting at midnight 9and going) to 3:41:58 AM! These two Coast Guard cadets, visiting family in Fairbanks on holiday break, knocked down 19 miles each. The buddy system works well!”
The top two finishers for men were Curtis Henry, with 27.22 miles and Trevor Chrzan, who wasn’t far behind with 26.9 miles. The top two women were Kelsi Johnson with 21.2 miles and Tamara Hall with 20.7 miles.
Contact staff writer Sam Ferrara at 459-7575.
2020 Dawn to Dusk Results
1. Curtis Henry, 27.22
2. Trevor Chrzan, 26.9
3. Robert Stolsberg, 22.65
4. Kelsi Johnson, 21.2
5. Dave Szumigala, 20.82
6. Tamara Hall, 20.7
7. Aaron Motis, 19.0
8. Godwyn Piang Nee, 19.0
9. Roulon Jensen, 17.84
10. Arthur Hussey, 17.45
11. Jane Lanford, 17.21
12. Tom Moran, 16.1
13. Mary Frenso, 15.75
14. Jody Jett, 15.5
15. Amanda Hatten, 15.17
16. Tim Parker, 15.00
17. Erica Betts, 12.34
18. Rebecca Hansen, 12.34
19. Melanie Vriesman, 12.34
20. Joanna Young, 12.2
21. Jeremy VanderMear, 12.2
22. Richard Stoltzbergc, 11.9
23. Ed Debevic, 11.2
24. Jackie Debevic, 11.2
25. Louise Kowalski, 10.5
26. Walter Lindley, 9.2
27. Nicola Baker, 9.0
28. Skye Greer, 7.38
29. Sam Delameere, 6.8
30. Janet Daley, 5.4