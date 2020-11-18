The 2021 Anchorage Fur Rendezvous Open World Championship Sled Dog Race is canceled, organizers Greater Anchorage, Inc. and the Alaskan Sled Dog and Racing Association announced Tuesday.
Both organizations said they “place the greatest priority on community health and recognize that the requirements for the race itself and the large crowds of spectators that gather downtown for the start and finish of this amazing race is too risky during the COVID-19 pandemic.”
The Fur Rondy festival is still scheduled to occur from Feb. 22-March, but events like the popular Running with a Reindeer have been canceled.