The 18th edition of the Alaska International Senior Games, originally scheduled to take place from August 7-16 in Fairbanks, has been canceled as a result of coronavirus.
The AISG is a summer event of organized sports competition for athletes ages 50 and over. Last year’s event brought together over 300 participants and featured 21 events, including triathlon, racquetball, basketball, bocce, hockey, cycling, indoor shooting, bowling and archery.
The organization announced the cancelation on Thursday.
“Our Games are, and have always been, social events. Our events are designed for seniors, many of whom are in the vulnerable population and many have other compromised health conditions,” AISG’s statement reads.
“The Board considered ways to socially distance athletes and volunteers and concluded that, although the intention was laudable, we could not safely hold the events and police them for social distancing. Since there are still many unknowns about the coronavirus, we cannot in good conscience hold this year’s Games and potentially put people in jeopardy.”
This year’s event was intended to be a qualifying year for the 2021 National Senior Games, scheduled for November 5-18 in Fort Lauderdale, Florida. The National Senior Games board is working to adjust the qualifying process to accommodate the recent events.
