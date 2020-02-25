Thirty local swimmers from the racked up a total of 24 state championship titles during the Alaska Age Group Championships, which took place Feb. 14-16 in Ketchikan, Alaska.
The Stingray Swim Team sent 11 swimmers and contributed 14 state championship titles to the local tally, helped in large part by seven first place finishes from 11-year-old Zeke Rasmussen.
Rasmussen’s wins included the 100-yard backstroke, 100-yard freestyle, 100-yard individual medley, 200-yard freestyle, 200-yard backstroke, 200-yard IM and 500-yard freestyle. He also finished as the meet’s 11-year-old boys high point winner.
Eleven-year-old Shaye Persinger also earned a high-point title for SST and five state titles with wins in the 100-yard backstroke, 100-yard individual medley, 200-yard backstroke, 200-yard freestyle and 500-yard freestyle.
SST’s Cooper Wentz and Evie Rupp each took home a title. Rupp won the 14-year-old girls 100-yard butterfly and set a new Northern Area record with a time of 58.61 seconds. Wentz won the boys 10 and under 50-yard backstroke.
The Midnight Sun Swim Team sent 14 swimmers to Ketchikan and finished with nine state championships.
MSST’s Avery Hafele earned three event titles and the high point award for 14-year-old girls. Her wins came in the 200-yard backstroke, the 200-yard IM and the 100-yard backstroke.
Teammate Selwyn Wessel also won three titles, taking first in the 12-year-old boys 100-yard IM, 50-yard breaststroke and 100-yard breaststroke.
Ashton Banks finished first in the 200-yard backstroke and 200-yard butterfly for 14-year old boys and Dani Erdley grabbed the last title for MSST in the girls 11-year-old 50-yard freestyle.
North Pole Aquatic Club had five swimmers competing in Ketchikan, including Sammy Johnson, who placed first in the girls 10 and under 200-yard IM.
