Nearly 90 entries were posted on the Denali State Bank “Virtual” Sonot Kkaazoot’s standings page when the nordic ski race wrapped up on Saturday.
The event started March 18 after this year’s real Sonot Kkaazoot was one of many events canceled as a result of the coronavirus. It’s traditionally one of the top annual events for the Nordic Ski Club of Fairbanks and features 20-, 40- and 50-kilometer courses.
This year’s Sonot organizers adapted to the challenge and asked participants to ski the course of their choice, or two or all three courses at some point over the event’s 10-day duration, while still following all social distancing guidelines. Participants recorded their distances and times and submitted them via email.
Skiers could choose their route and were allowed to break up their distances in this year’s virtual version. A “creative route, creative distance, creative team” category was also introduced. However, because conditions deteriorated quickly on the Chena River, the race’s usual spot, racers were asked to ski only at Birch Hill starting on March 20.
At the conclusion of the event, Shalane Frost finished top of the 50k standings, which featured nine finishers. Frost completed the White Bear Gerbil Loop five times in 3 hours, 35 minutes and 31 seconds.
Donovan Granger logged the fastest time out of the 12 participants who completed the 40k distance with a time of 3:31:56. Granger completed the course in two outings. He first completed a 25.8K stretch on the Birch Hill trails in 2:09:00 before taking a break and finishing the distance with a 15k in 1:22:56.
Mark Ross took the top spot in the 20k standings out of 41 participants, finishing the distance in 1:11:40.
Contact News-Miner sports writer Laura Stickells at 459-7530. Follow her on Twitter: @FDNMsports.