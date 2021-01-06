Fairbanks Ice Dogs forward and Alaska Nanooks commit Bret Link was named Bauer Star of the Week for Jan. 4 in the NAHL Midwest Division after racking up six points in his team’s three game sweep of the Janesville Jets last week.
Ice Dogs goalie Kayden Hargraves was also named as an honorable mention player for the week. Hargraves made a combined 68 saves from 72 shots faced in wins on New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day.
There’s still a very long way to go for the Ice Dogs in putting together something resembling a complete season. Fans already know the team has made adjustments and sacrifices too numerous to name in order to get on the ice amid a pandemic.
Now, as attention begins to turn to the action on the ice, instead of what the team has gone through to get there, Anchorage native Link is emerging as a key offensive force for the Ice Dogs. Link, 18, tallied 15 points in 47 appearances for the Ice Dogs last season. This season Link already has eight points from the seven games the Ice Dogs have played so far.
Most of those points, six to be exact, came from the three game series against Janesville last week, where Link recorded at least one point in each game. Link started off with a first period goal on Thursday, contributed two assists and a late empty netter to secure the win on Friday and added two more assists on Saturday. The last of those assists was on Scott McKenzie’s overtime game winner that gave the Ice Dogs a 5-4 victory.
“He was great, impactful at big moments and just really showed leadership for our offense,” Ice Dogs head coach Trevor Stewart said of Link’s performance in the series.
As is the nature of junior hockey, the Ice Dogs top three goal and assist leaders from last season have all moved on in their hockey careers. Matt Koethe is now with the Nanooks. Jack Johnston is playing for St. Cloud State University in Minnesota and Denmark native Oliver Kjaer is back in his home country playing for the Rodovre Mighty Bulls.
Now it’s down to the next crop of Ice Dogs to step into those shoes, and Stewart said Link is doing just that. “This year he’s shown that he can step into that role and be impactful and make plays,” Stewart said.
Meanwhile, Hargraves has also found himself fulfilling a bigger role with the team. Austin Ryman played in net for three of the Ice Dogs four games before the season was paused in November. In the interim before the New Year’s Eve restart, Ryman joined the Nanooks and decided to start at the University of Alaska this spring.
That leaves Hargraves and Ryan Keyes left with a G by their names on the roster and both showed they were ready for the added responsibility in the series against Janesville. Stewart said both goalies are getting extra reps in practice and making the most of the opportunity presented by Ryman’s departure.
Hargraves faced twice as many shots as Janesville’s goalie on Thursday and followed that up with another strong shift Friday, while Keyes made 34 saves to earn his first NAHL win on Saturday.
