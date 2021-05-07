Lathrop spoils Monroe senior night with 12-4 victory

Wednesday night may have been senior night for the Monroe Catholic Rams’ soccer team, but it was the Lathrop Malemutes who were celebrating by the end.
Isaac Dershin, Ryan Thomas, and Jamison Gallion each scored two goals and eight other Lathrop players scored as well Wednesday at FYSA, resulting in a lopsided 12-4 victory for the Malemutes.
It was a nice recovery for Lathrop. After getting off to an 0-2-0 start the first week of the season and competing in non-conference games since, spoiling another team’s senior night in such resounding fashion was surely a confidence booster.
“We’ve been putting in our time practicing and trying to change things up,” said head coach Robert Martinez. “We’ve been trying to get the guys some practice and it’s showing. Colony (the first week) was definitely a rough start. It was our first time on the pitch first game. Since then, we’ve been able to make some changes and we’ve really taken advantage of. This wasn’t a conference game. We enjoy being able to play Monroe but we’re really looking forward to getting to play against West Valley in Wasilla this coming weekend.”
The Malemutes got off to a 6-1 lead in the first half before Monroe scored early in the second to make it 6-2. Lathrop then rattled off five unanswered goals in a span of 10 minutes to go up 11-2. Monroe managed to score two unanswered of their own to pull within 11-4 before Lathrop added another late goal to give the game it’s final score.
“It’s great to recognize the seniors for their whole four years of school,” said Monroe head coach John Mayer. “It’s great to hear where they’re going next too.
In addition to Dershin, Gallion, and Thomas, Lathrop got goals from Marco Zambrano, Gavin Wilson, Ben Kraska, Jimmy Evans, Nathan Hoop, and Ben Pilon. For Monroe, Jase McCullough pulled off the hat trick in scoring three goals while Weston Grahek added the other.
Monroe will play North Pole on Wednesday at 7:30 p.m. at FYSA while Lathrop will play Colony Friday at FYSA at 7:30 p.m.
Contact sports reporter Hart Pisani at 459-7530 or follow him at twitter.com/hpisani91.