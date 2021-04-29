After four years of helping the Lathrop Malemutes basketball team to great heights, Ben Kraska now plans to do the same in Tacoma, Washington.
Kraska, a senior, signed his national letter of intent to play college basketball for Pacific Lutheran University on Tuesday afternoon at Lathrop’s library. He was joined by his parents, his sister Olivia (who plays basketball for UAF), his coach Matt Wilken, and many teammates and friends.
“It’s really just surreal right now,” Ben said. “It’s crazy to think that I’m here at this point. Next four years I’ll see what happens. I’m going to take it day by day. It’s just crazy I’ve been here four years. My sister was here and I watched her sign at UAF. Now I’m here signing this paper and it’s just surreal.”
The scholarship is well earned. According to Wilken, Kraska averaged 15 points per game last year for the Malemutes, who finished second in their conference this past season. Kraska was recognized as a member of the MAC All-Conference team for his brilliant efforts his senior year. One of Kraska’s most notable performances was his 15 point effort against West Valley in the regular season this year, including making the go-ahead shot with 1:27 remaining to put Lathrop up for good as the Malemutes earned the upset win.
Now, PLU will have the good fortune of carrying Kraska on their team the next four years.
“I visited a bunch of other schools but (PLU) was the one that stood out the most,” he said. “It felt like a family and gave me the Fairbanks home vibes in general.”
In addition to his outstanding effort on the court, Kraska has also earned a highly respectable GPA and overcome the challenges of being recruited during a global pandemic.
Kraska mentioned having former teammates in Tacoma which helped factor into his decision. As such, the transition of not having his family (who attended nearly all of his games) will be less difficult. As for his family, his mother Liz didn’t hesitate when asked if she was ready for the last child to leave home.
“Yes,” she said immediately, eliciting laughter from the crowd. “We’re incredibly proud of him. He’s worked very hard to be a good student-athlete and maintain a good grade point average. That’s a hard thing to do. Then we had the pandemic and he’s had to overcome things we’ve never imagined and he’s done an incredible job. We’re incredibly proud of him. I think he’s going to do great out there.”