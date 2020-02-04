Lathrop quarterback Jace Henry, the reigning Alaska Gatorade Player of the Year, announced on Twitter on Sunday that he committed to Dartmouth College.
The 6-foot-4, 235-pound senior wrote in a tweet, “Thank you to all the coaches that have helped me through the recruiting process. Also my friends and family who supported me on the journey. I’ll continue my education in the ivy’s and play division 1 football at Dartmouth.”
Henry helped Lathrop capture the Railbelt Conference regular-season title and reach the Division II state championship game last season.
Henry maintains a 3.9 cumulative grade-point average and registered 1,200 on his SAT, according to his Twitter account.
The Dartmouth Big Green, of Hanover, New Hampshire, are an NCAA Division I program which plays in the Ivy League and the Football Championship Subdivision (FCS).
Dartmouth head coach Buddy Teevens is entering his 21st season at the helm. The former Big Green standout guided Dartmouth to Ivy League titles in 1990, 1991, 2015 and last season.
Monroe cagers down Sitka
Malachi Bradley scored 22 points of his game-high 26 points in the first half Saturday and the Monroe Catholic Rams downed the Sitka Wolves 76-56 for a sweep of the nonconference Class 3A boys basketball series in Sitka.
Quinn McHenry dropped in 25 points, including seven from beyond the 3-point arc. Jase McCullough had 13 points for the Rams, who were coming off Friday’s 45-29 win over the Wolves.
Sitka was led Friday by 20 points from Gavin Flores. Liam Miller contributed 15 for the Wolves.
Monroe Catholic started the trip Thursday with a 71-37 win over the Mount Edgecumbe Braves in Sitka.
