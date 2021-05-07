While it was surely enjoyable for Monroe Catholic to be able to celebrate their senior girls on Wednesday night, it was surely more enjoyable for the Lathrop Lady Malemutes to collect a win.
After 38 scoreless minutes, the Lady Malemutes got the first goal of the day on the board before adding two more goals in the second half to pull off a 3-0 victory over the Lady Rams on their senior night.
Neither team could generate much offense on the evening early as both teams had opportunities, but couldn’t convert opportunities into points. That changed in the 38th minute when Presley Sarkisian scored to make it a 1-0 game in favor of the Lady Malemutes. One to zero is how it would remain as both teams went to the intermission.
In the second half, Melissa Richards added a goal of her own to put Lathrop up 2-0. Mesa Arens added one more insurance goal for Lathrop to ensure the victory.
On the night, Monroe was just happy to be celebrating the girls separately. Monroe hadn’t had a non-coed team in over 10 years prior to this season.
“Neither of our girl seniors are really soccer players but I talked them into playing,” said Monroe head coach John Mayer. “I’m very glad to have them. They’re all-around athletes, wonderful young women, and they’re going to go far in life. I’m just super happy to have them with us for the little bit of time we’ve got left.”
Monroe will play North Pole on Tuesday at FYSA at 7:30 p.m. while Lathrop’s next game will come against Colony this Friday at 5:30 p.m. at FYSA.
Contact sports reporter Hart Pisani at 459-7530 or follow him at twitter.com/hpisani91.