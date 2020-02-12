The Lathrop Malemutes girls basketball team improved to 3-0 in the Mid Alaska Conference after rolling to a 64-24 win over the North Pole Patriots during Tuesday night’s doubleheader at Lathrop High School.
Tristian Martin led the Malemutes with 14 points, 12 of which came in the first quarter.
Lianna Tuck and River Wiseman provided 10 and nine points, respectively.
Alicia Guzman dropped in a game-high 16 points for the Patriots. She scored 14 points in the first half, with 12 of them from beyond the 3-point arc.
Lia Castillo contributed six points for North Pole.
The Malemutes seized a 31-10 lead in the first quarter.
In the boys contest, Lathrop built a 34-18 lead in the first half and a collected a 67-33 win over North Pole.
The Malemutes got a game-high 13 points from Jhon Rones and Stanley John contributed 11.
Rones had seven points in the third quarter.
Adam Selid led the Patriots with 11 points, all in the fourth quarter. Alex Garcia finished with nine for North Pole.
Mingo sparks West Valley
Cortarious Mingo deposited a career, season and game-high 27 points to propel the West Valley Wolfpack to a 72-52 win over the Hutchison Hawks in a nonconference boys basketball game at West Valley High School.
Nine players scored for the 14-1 Wolfpack but Mingo, a junior shooting guard, was the only one in double figures.
West Valley, as a team, gathered 23 rebounds, distributed 19 assists, made 14 steals and committed nine turnovers.
The Hawks got double-figure scoring from three players, led by Dean Silva’s 12 points. Mason Young chipped in 11 points and Deion Frank finished with 10 points.
