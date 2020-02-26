Seniors Ella Roberts, of the Lathrop Malemutes, and Sheridan Blasey, of the West Valley Wolfpack, each reached 1,000 career points Tuesday night during a Mid Alaska Conference girls basketball game at West Valley High School.
“When it happens to two good kids like that, you can’t be nothing but happy for both,” Lathrop head coach Dave Stewart said by phone.
Roberts, before Tuesday’s game, was seven points shy of 1,000, while Blasey just needed three to reach the milestone.
“That’s pretty good when you can score 1,000 career points in Alaska high school basketball,” West Valley head coach Milo Griffin said by phone. “You have to be pretty steady to score 1,000 points.”
Lathrop won 46-36 Tuesday and improved to 4-0 MAC to wrap up the conference regular-season title. The Malemutes also will be the top seed for the MAC Tournament on March 6 and 7 at North Pole High School.
The MAC tournament champion advances to the Class 4A tournament of the Alaska School Activities Association March Madness/First National Bank Alaska Basketball State Championships on March 25-28 in the Alaska Airlines Center at the University of Alaska Anchorage.
Blasey led the Wolfpack with 10 points and Cadence Brinkman added eight.
Roberts was among three Malemutes players with nine points each. The others were Lianna Tuck and Tristian Martin. TT Tagovailoa led Lathrop with a game-high 17 points.
Lathrop defeated West Valley 69-42 when the teams last met Jan. 28 at Lathrop High School. Tuesday’s contest was tougher for the Malemutes.
“As far as execution, I thought that we were pretty slow today,” Stewart said. “We were indecisive about ball movement, and we did have two girls who were just getting over the flu.
“It was a slow game for us today and we just missed a bunch of shots.”
Despite the win, Tuesday’s game was a learning experience for the Malemutes.
“I think the girls just came in a little slow and they were taking everything for granted,” Stewart said. “They realized that we were in a dog fight tonight, and they know we’ve got to go back to work and come out with the same intensity that we came out (with) the first night we played them.”
In the boys game later Tuesday night at West Valley, the Wolfpack got double-digit scoring from three players and rolled to an 83-39 win.
Cortarius Mingo poured in a game-high 31 points for West Valley, 18-1 overall and 4-0 MAC. Terrell Peter scored 15 points and Demarcus Davis provided a double-double of 14 points and 12 assists.
Tyriq Luke led Lathrop with 19 points and Ben Kraska scored eight.
The Wolfpack and Malemutes teams tip off again March 6 at Lathrop. The girls game is scheduled for 6 p.m., and the boys game for 7:30 p.m.
Ravens sweep Patriots
The Eielson Ravens swept the North Pole Patriots in a nonconference doubleheader Tuesday night at Eielson Air Force Base.
Tobias Paige dropped in a game-high 23 points and Gabby Wright scored nine for the Ravens girls in a 45-32 win. Eielson led 19-8 in the first quarter.
Laura Donovan led the Patriots with 14 points and Alicia Guzman scored 13 for North Pole.
Eielson’s boys team rolled to a 70-16 win later Tuesday night. Christian Bolton’s 20 points sparked the Ravens and Christian Scott contributed 10 points.
Josh Dutra led North Pole with six points.
