The last two meetings between the Lathrop girls basketball team and West Valley haven’t gone the way the Lady Malemutes wanted. Thursday night, they’ll get another opportunity to knock off the Lady Wolfpack and this time it’ll be for all the marbles.
The Lady Malemutes will take on the Lady Wolfpack for the Mid Alaska Conference Regional Championship Thursday night at North Pole High School. Lathrop advanced to the title game thanks to a 71-20 victory over the North Pole Lady Patriots on Wednesday evening.
If Lathrop plays as well Thursday night as they did Wednesday night, they could be primed for victory. While sophomore TT Tagovailoa and senior Tristian Martin were turned in their usual stellar performances, the win was a genuine team effort with nine Lady Malemutes scoring. Tagovailoa led the way with 16 points, but junior Torrin Johnson-Oates and freshman Jayda George also reached double figures with 11 and 10 points, respectively. Martin and sophomore Amy Pilon each scored 9 points for Lathrop, Ella Roberts added 6, Ashlyn Parduhn and Rachael Hausmann each contributed 4, and Jeryta Amsa put up the final 2 points.
“The game plan was to move the ball a lot tonight and try to get points in the paint,” said head coach David Stewart. “We were able to get a lot of open looks and take good shots which is always a good thing.”
Martin said she believes getting the rest of the team involved will be critical if the Lady Malemutes want to take the crown from the Lady Wolfpack.
“We know that in order to beat West Valley tomorrow we have to get everybody involved instead of just the two main scorers,” she said. “They’re going to double and triple team so we need to get our teammates involved. If everyone can potentially score than we can potentially win.”
Two teams from each conference will earn a berth to this year’s 4A State Tournament. By advancing to the title game, Lathrop has secured the second spot next to West Valley. Unfortunately for North Pole, that means Wednesday night was the final game of their season. It was also the final game of four seniors’ careers (Dakota Darby, Lindsey Elgin, Laura Donovan, and Megan Parrish). Donovan represented the Red and Blue well, scoring 11 points for the Lady Patriots. Alicia Guzman (4 points), Lia Castillo (2 points), and Mia Bishhop (2 points) scored the remainder of North Pole’s points.
North Pole struck first on a 3-pointer by Donovan to take a 3-0 lead, but Lathrop responded with 18 unanswered points before Bishhop’s lone basket of the evening closed the quarter. The Lady Malemutes held an 18-5 lead after one quarter of play.
Credit the Lady Patriots for fighting through the adversity. Guzman started the second quarter with a 3-pointer for North Pole and the Lady Pats ended up scoring 13 points in the period. Lathrop added 18 more points of their own in the second, however, allowing them to take a 36-18 lead into the locker room at the break.
In the second half, it was quite literally all Lathrop. Guzman scored on a jumper early in the third quarter after Johnson-Oates’ jumper to start the quarter, but North Pole didn’t score again the rest of the game. The Lathrop offense went from really good to absolutely unstoppable as they hung 27 points on North Pole in the third to take a 63-20 lead into the final quarter. The game went to a running clock in the fourth as Lathrop collected the win.
