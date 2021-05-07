The Lathrop Malemutes scored early and often Wednesday afternoon against the Delta Huskies and it resulted in a lopsided 15-5 victory. Lathrop is now 3-1 on the young season.
After Delta jumped out to a 2-0 lead in the top of the first, Lathrop exploded for six runs in the bottom of the opening inning. Evan Imus’ RBI single and Faolua Lucas Malaepule’s RBI double helped contribute to that effort.
Carrying an 8-2 advantage into the bottom of the third, Lathrop exploded yet again for another six runs. Isaac and John Kim contributed RBI’s in that inning along with Fletcher Burnett. Malaepule, Isaac Kim, Burnett, and Imus each collected two hits in the game with Imus and Malaepule each going 2-for-2. Imus also got the win on the mound, pitching 3 innings, giving up four hits, two runs (both unearned), walking one batter and striking out two.
Kraig Peterson led the way for Delta, going 3-for-3 with a run and an RBI.
