After getting out to a solid start against the North Pole Patriot boys basketball team Wednesday night, the Lathrop Malemutes turned in a near perfect second quarter. Everything after that was just gravy.
After taking a 10-point lead after one quarter of play, the Malemutes held North Pole to just three points of offense in the second quarter while increasing their own point production by more than double. That scorching first half was all Lathrop needed to secure a 66-23 win over the Patriots and advance to the Mid Alaska Conference Regional Championship Thursday evening against West Valley.
The first quarter was by no means a slow start for Lathrop. The Malemutes scored nine unanswered points to start the game and got the lead to 19-4 late in the quarter before North Pole began to fight back. The Patriots’ Alex Garcia went on a solo 8-3 run to close the first quarter and get North Pole as close as 22-12. The Malemutes were still able to hold that double-digit lead thanks to an 11 point quarter from Pukah Tagovailoa and an eight point effort from Ben Kraska.
It was the second quarter when Lathrop really turned on the jets, however. The Malemutes went on an astonishing 23-1 run before Josh Proctor’s buzzer beating 2-point jumper before the half finally gave the Patriots a second quarter field goal. That made the score 45-15 Lathrop at halftime. The dazzling Malemute effort was led by Stanley John and Rylee Corbett, who finished the game with nine and 10 points, respectively, all in the dominant second quarter. After scoring 11 points in the first quarter, Garcia was held scoreless in the second.
With Lathrop holding the commanding lead, the pace of the game slowed down. The Malemutes were content to run as much clock off as possible and not run the score up any further, resulting in just 12 points off offense in the third quarter. North Pole only managed a layup by Garcia in the period as Lathrop took a 57-17 lead into the final quarter of play. The game went to a running clock from that point onward as the Malemutes went deep into their bench in the fourth.
Tagovailoa led the Malemutes with 15 points, Kraska was just behind with 12, and Corbett also reached double-figures with 10. Garcia finished with 15 points for North Pole while Proctor (4 points) and Christopher West (2 points) scored the remainder of the Patriots’ points.
Now, Lathrop will hope to take the season series against West Valley for all the marbles Thursday night. The first time the two teams faced off, Lathrop got out to an early lead before West Valley ultimately won by double-digits. When the two teams faced off again, the Malemutes won a thriller by just three points. Both teams will go to the 4A State Playoffs by making the game, but only one will do so as the Mid Alaska Conference Champion. Lathrop head coach Matt Wilken is excited for the opportunity.
“The boys are feeling great,” he said. “They’ve been practicing great all week. The win last week was obviously a big confidence booster for them. These kids have worked so hard...It’s time to just get a good nights sleep, drink lots of water and get ready for a battle tomorrow night.”
