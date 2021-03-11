No matter what happens the rest of the high school, college, or NBA season, basketball fans everywhere will be spoiled if every game is even half as good as the one played Tuesday night between the Lathrop and West Valley boys teams.
A tense rivalry, six lead changes in the fourth quarter, ten ties, late turnovers, late shots, key missed free throws and even a play after the clock hit zero. Tuesday night’s game featured everything you could ever want in a great basketball game. Not least of all was the underdog coming out on top.
Ben Kraska made a shot with 1:27 left that ended up giving Lathrop the lead for good, Earl Parker hit critical free throws late, and Cortarius Mingo’s game for the ages ended with a missed free throw that resulted in the Malemutes pulling off a 62-59 upset win over West Valley in a game that should go down as the best prep action this season.
Lathrop head coach Matt Wilken said it best after the game.
“This is why we love this game,” he said. “The ups and the downs and this game had a little bit of everything. Our boys have been working so hard and they just beat a very good team. That’s a little momentum heading into regionals and I’m very proud of them.”
The game was exciting from the start as Lathrop got out to a 5-0 lead before West Valley went on a 9-0 run to go up 9-5. Lathrop battled back to tie it up 13-13 before the teams alternated between a tie and a West Valley lead for much of the first quarter. Parker hit a pair of free throws before Kraska hit a layup with 6 seconds left in the first quarter to put the Malemutes up 21-20.
In the second quarter, the game was in danger of becoming a snooze fest. Neither team scored until Tyriq Luke hit a 3-pointer with 4:45 left before halftime. Things were tied at 25-25 late before Stewart Erhart hit a trey of his own to put West Valley up 28-25. Jaylen Thomas knocked down a three ball of his own with 51 seconds remaining in the half to tie things up 28-28 at the midway point.
The way the second half started, it seemed as though West Valley had put it all together and would be heading for the win. Mingo keyed a 7-0 run to put the Wolfpack up 35-28 to start the third quarter. Lathrop battled back as Parker hit back-to-back shots to pull the Malemutes within one point, 39-38. After two baskets by West Valley to go up 43-38, Parker put his Superman cape on. The sophomore hit a 3-pointer to get the Malemutes within one and then got fouled as the clock expired at the end of the period sending him to the line. Parker hit both of his free throws and tied the game at 43-43 heading into the final quarter.
Again, the scoring slowed as Koltin Thompson’s jumper to put West Valley in front by two was the only basket of the quarter until 4:30 remained in the game. That’s when Kraska hit a 3-pointer to put Lathrop in front 46-45. Mingo responded immediately with a 3-pointer to put the Wolfpack in front, but then Parker hit a 2-pointer to tie the game. Judah Ward hit a layup to make it 50-48 West Valley, and that was all in the span of one minute of play.
The two rivals traded leads four times over the next two minutes before Kraska’s basket with 1:27 to go put Lathrop up 56-55. After a missed shot by West Valley, Lathrop got the ball with 1:19 left, nearly turned it over, and then turned it over anyway giving the Wolfpack the ball with 1:13 left. Kraska picked a good time to get his first steal of the game immediately after and got the ball to Parker who was fouled with 57.4 left on the clock. Parker hit both of his free throws to put Lathrop up 58-55. After Luke missed a 3-pointer, Pukah Tagovailoa collected the rebound and was fouled, going to the line for a one-and-one. He missed the free throw, but Kraska picked a great time for his first rebound of the game as well before getting fouled with 31.3 seconds left. Kraska made both of his free throws and gave Lathrop a 60-55 advantage.
It seemed that would’ve been enough to ensure a Lathrop win, but Mingo had other plans as he nailed a 3-pointer with 21 seconds left to pull West Valley within two points. Parker was fouled with 18.6 left on the clock and made his first free throw to extend the lead to three, but he couldn’t make the second. The ensuing rebound resulted in a jump ball with the possession arrow favoring Lathrop. Parker was fouled once again, this time with 13.3 left, and made his first free throw to make it 62-58 Lathrop, but missed the second, Erhart collected the rebound, and was fouled. Erhart went to the line to shoot two for West Valley with 11.1 seconds left.
Erhart made his first foul shot to make it a one possession game, but he couldn’t make the second. However, Mingo collected the board, got the ball to Erhart, Erhart put it up, but his 3-pointer was off the mark with 3 seconds left. The ball found it’s way back to Mingo who fired up a 3-pointer, but the ball appeared to leave his hands after time expired in the game. What many didn’t notice in the excitement was that the officials gathered together to discuss if Mingo had been fouled. Ultimately, they determined that he was fouled, from beyond the arc, as the clock hit zero. As such, Mingo went to the line for an opportunity to make three foul shots. If he made all three, the game would go to overtime.
Mingo had scored a game high 27 points up to that point. He seemed to do it all for the Wolfpack as he was outstanding all evening. Now, he had to come up big once again. Mingo took his first foul shot. The ball clinked off the right side of the rim up into the air, came back down and hit the right side of the rim again. This time, however, the ball traveled to the other side of the basket. The free throw was no good, and as a result, the game was over. Lathrop was victorious and basketball fans around West Valley’s gym were all better off for having witnessed the game they just saw.
Parker led Lathrop with 21 points, five rebounds, and four steals. Kraska added 15 points, Thomas chipped in 11, Tagovailoa scored eight points to go with 10 rebounds, and Peyton George contributed seven points and four boards. In addition to Mingo’s 27 points, Ward contributed 12 points, 13 boards, and three steals. Erhart finished with 11 points and six steals while Luke chipped in seven points.
Contact sports reporter Hart Pisani at Hpisani@newsminer.com, 459-7530, or on Twitter @Hpisani91.