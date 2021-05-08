It may have only been a duel meet, but the Lathrop and North Pole wrestling teams will take whatever competition they can get heading into next weekend’s regional tournament.
The Lathrop and North Pole wrestling teams faced off in a duel meet Wednesday night at Lathrop. The scores were unofficial, but by the board Lathrop earned 84 team points to North Pole’s 54.
There was a double forfeit in the 103 pound bracket due to neither team having a competitor and there were 10 matches that were default victories. Jaxon Webb (125), Dylan Herkstroeter (135), Tyler Clooten (215), Noah Curtis (285), Danielle Johnson (135G), and Heaven Matheny (145G) all earned default wins for Lathrop. Emily Bellant (160G) and Kristy Massey (189G) both earned default victories for North Pole.
In the boys competition, there were eight matches with Lathrop claiming victory in six of them. Riley Williams defeated Jonathan Ford in the 112 pound bracket by fall in just 49 seconds for the Malemutes first win of the meet. In the 119 pound bracket, Roberto Lechuga Porras took a victory over Devon Stoltz while Jeremy Bockert took down Zeffre Kobernuss in the 140 pound match. Aaron Johnson defeated Toby Quiros by fall in the 145 pound slate before Tommy Bourne claimed victory over Destin Kohler in the 152 pound category.
North Pole didn’t go down silently. Kyle Stolz claimed victory in the 160 pound match over Jacob Johnson while Via Skipps downed Cael Platt in the 171 pound match. However, Lathrop got the last laugh for the boys as Sean Michel beat William Barfield in the 189 pound bracket.
For the girls, North Pole did what they do every match they play: blow the competition out of the water.
Of the five matches, North Pole claimed victory in each of them. Elizabeth Schumaker was as dominant as ever as she took victory over Kaylana Nations in the 112G match. AnnMarie D`Hondt continued the thrashing of the Malemutes with her win over Amaya Coon in the 119G match before Macara Kobernuss took down Aiyana Erhart in the 125G slate. Dakota Darby showed why she’s going to be a collegiate wrestler this fall at Ottawa University as she needed just 45 seconds to win the 130G match against Farrah Brady. Megan Parish closed out the matches with a win over Roane Cook in the 235G match.
There were five extra matches with Lathrop winning all five including the lone girls match, the only girls win of the day for Lathrop. In the 140 pound match, Kawaiola Patterson claimed victory over Zeffre Kobernuss before Jacob Johnson took down Logan Bellmay in the 152 pound face off. In the 171 pound match, Caden Estrada needed only 45 seconds to win by fall over Gabe Mannan while Tyler Clooten defeated David Mattox in just 53 seconds in the 189 pound match. The extras were wrapped up with the 119G match in which Amaya Coon took the win over Isabell Schumacher.
The girls and Denali Conference Regionals will be held next Saturday, May 15th at Glennallen while the MAC regionals will be held the same day at West Valley. Results for the Eielson Meet on Wednesday were not made available.
Contact sports reporter Hart Pisani at 459-7530 or follow him at twitter.com/hpisani91.