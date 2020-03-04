Ben Kraska had four 3-point baskets among his game-high 20 points, as the Lathrop Malemutes downed the Delta Junction Huskies 64-50A in a nonconference boys basketball game at Lathrop High School on Tuesday night.
Jhon Rones contributed 13 points and Tyriq Luke chipped in 12 for the Malemutes.
Austin Durham made two 3-pointers and led the Huskies with 12 points. Ben Bialik shot 5 for 8 from the free-throw line and finished with 11 points for Delta Junction.
West Valley rolls past North Pole
Terrell Peter scored a game-high 10 points and the West Valley Wolfpack got points from 11 other players on the way to a 62-20 win over the North Pole Patriots in Tuesday night’s Mid Alaska Conference boys game at North Pole High School.
J. Proctor led the Patriots with six points.
West Valley has already clinched the top seed for the MAC tournament, which takes place next week at North Pole.
