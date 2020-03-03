Fairbanks’ Kendall Kramer posted a top-25 finish in her first competition of the 2020 World Junior Cross Country Ski Championships, while U.S. teammate Gus Schumacher, of Anchorage, made history during Monday’s classic technique races in Oberwiesenthal, Germany.
Kramer, a West Valley High School senior, finished in 14 minutes, 47.5 seconds on an icy 5-kilometer course for 22nd place in the girls classic race.
“I’m very satisfied because it’s definitely the best I could do today,” Kramer said in an interview. “I prepared well and I couldn’t have done anything better with my skill set right now.”
Less than two weeks ago, Kramer raced in the state ski meet at Kincaid Park in Anchorage, where she earned her third straight girls Skimeister (state individual champion) honor.
Oberwiesenthal is at altitude and it experienced rain Sunday, followed by freezing temperatures and snow overnight.
“I think it (race) was really hard and we’re at slight altitude here; someone told me about 4,000 feet,” Kramer said.
“So I could definitely feel it. … It was definitely hard, probably my hardest race of the year,” added Kramer, who also competes for FXC, the Nordic Ski Club of Fairbanks’ junior training and racing program.
Kramer was Team USA’s second-fastest woman among the 87 finishers in the women’s race Monday. Sophia Laukli, of Yarmouth, Maine, placed 13th in 14:40.7.
Sydney Palmer-Leger, of Park City, Utah, placed 43rd in 15:20.7 and Mara McCollor, of Plymouth, Minnesota, placed 60th in 16:12.1.
Norway’s Helene Marie Fossesholm won in 13:49.1.
Schumacher became the first American to win in a world juniors individual race after he rallied for a first-place finish Monday in the men’s 10K classic race.
Schumacher was 4.6 seconds behind Germany’s Friedrich Moch when he made a move with 700 meters before the finish line.
Schumacher won in 26:31.7 and Moch was runner-up in 26:36.2. Italy’s Davide Graz gained the bronze medal in 26:38.4.
“It was brutal,” Schumacher, in an interview, said of the race’s last lap. “It felt like I feel when I have my best races, Winter Stars skier, but I also dug harder than I’ve ever dug.
“Being able to take the beginning part easy so I could gain more at the end has always been my best way.”
The Alaska Winter Stars racer also was motivated by his father yelling his split to Schumacher during the last lap.
“He repeated the split and said the word ‘win,’” Schumacher said. “That kind of helped me realign myself again.”
It’s also the second year in row that Schumacher stepped on the medals podium at the world juniors.
He and teammates Luke Jager, also of Anchorage; Ben Ogden, of Grove, Vermont; and Johnny Hagenbuch, of Ketchum, Idaho, won the men’s 4x5K relay at last year’s world juniors.
The four also are scheduled to compete again in this year’s relay on Saturday.
On Monday, Ogden and Jager posted top-10 times, and Hagenbuch placed 25th among 97 finishers.
Ogden was ninth in 27:21.5 and Jager 10th in 27:22.3. Hagenbuch crossed the finish line in 28:01.5.
This year’s world juniors resume with free technique individual races. The women compete on a 15-kilometer course and the men ski for 30K.
Schumacher’s victory Monday also marked the second day in a row that the U.S. had a podium finish in Oberwiesenthal.
Julia Kern, of Waltham, Massachusetts, placed third Sunday in the women’s free technique sprint of the U23 World Championships.
The individual classic races of the U23s are scheduled today.
Contact News-Miner sports editor Danny Martin at 459-7586. Follow him on Twitter:@newsminersports.
