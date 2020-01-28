When West Valley High School senior Kendall Kramer earned her third consecutive Gatorade Alaska Girls Cross-Country Runner of the Year award on Monday, Wolfpack cross-country head coach Dan Callahan wasn’t surprised.
“The first year there was some question because she had really close competition with Sadie Tuckwood from Juneau during the year,” Callahan said, referring to Kramer’s sophomore season when Tuckwood beat her at the 2017 Palmer Invitational by less than a second.
But that was the last time Kramer finished second in an in-state cross-country meet. She went on to win the state meet that year at Bartlett High School in Anchorage with a time of 18 minutes and seven seconds, 37 seconds faster than second place.
Kramer continued to dominate the high school cross-country scene while also improving her times the past two seasons.
She won the state meet in 2018 with a time of 17:51.1 on the Bartlett course and a 26.9 second margin over second place Tuckwood. In 2019 she finished the course in 17:38.3 seconds with a 34.7 second margin.
In addition to the state championship title, Kramer won the Region VI championship, the Palmer Invitational, the Kodiak Invitational and the Mt. SAC Invitational in 2019.
“She came in as a freshman as one of the strongest runners in the state, but she’s progressed dramatically really, each of the four years,” Callahan said.
“It feels like women’s and girls running has really improved the last couple years, but she’s just still moved away from the crowd … It’s really
impressive actually.”
While Callahan assured that Kramer has drawn interest from many college cross-country running and track and field programs, he says she’s hoping to primarily focus on cross-country skiing moving forward.
“If she can also run, that’s great, but I think primarily she wants to ski … Really that’s her priority.”
Kramer is a three-time Region VI girls individual champion and winner of the last two girls Skimeister (individual champion) honors at the state high school meet.
She won three junior girls titles in the 2019 nationals in Craftsbury Common, Vermont and she swept in four events last year at the junior nationals at Kincaid Park in Anchorage.
In November, Kramer was named to the U.S. Cross Country Ski Team development squad.
She placed third in the junior girls 7.5K classic race at the U.S. Cross-Country Ski National Championships in Houghton, Michigan, on Jan. 5.
And just last Tuesday she medaled in her first major international competition, earning third in the women’s 5-kilometer classic technique race of the Youth Olympic Winter Games in Lausanne, Switzerland.
“It’s inspiring what she’s accomplished,” Callahan said. “It’s been kind of a gift, actually, to have someone like that around that has such high expectations because it helps other athletes on the team have high expectations and they try to raise up to her level.
“It helps everyone see the benefit of the focus and the attention to detail that she has and how that helps you as an athlete.”
Contact News-Miner sports writer Laura Stickells at 459-7530. Follow her on Twitter: @FDNMsports.