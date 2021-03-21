2021Skiathon

Lynne Petersen, Marna Sanford, and Julie Esdale on the UAF trails during the 2021 Skiathon. 

 Photo by Maxine Dibert

The annual Skiathon on the University of Alaska Fairbanks trail system drew a good number of people who skied nearly the entire trail system during the week of March 6-7.

Max Kaufman turned in the fastest time on the 18 kilometer course, 1 hour, 2 minutes and 35 seconds. Steve Taylor was only 14 seconds behind, finishing in 1:02:49. The top women’s finisher was Shalane Frost, in 1:09:27, followed by Krista Heeringa, 1:12:37. 

The annual event is a major fundraiser for UAF’s trails. Like most events this year, the Skiathon was a virtual, socially distanced event. 

 

18 kilometer - Classic 

 

Women - 10-19

Lilli Bond, 1:21:14

Lily Downing, 3:00:00

 

Women 20-29

Emily Watson-Cook, 2:02.28

Marissa Breslin, 2:31:59

Idun Klakegg, 2:48:27

 

Women 30-39

Shalane Frost, 1:09:27

Krista Heeringa, 1:12:37

Tracie Curry, 1:45:02

Nellie Ballou, 1:53:10

 

Women 40-49

Katerina Vrbecka, 1:35:00

Katey Hilpert, 2:19:00

Amy MacPherson, 2:26:00

Julie Esdale, 2:43:00

Alicia Hayba, 2:45:00

Maxine Johnson-Dilbert, 2:53:00

Kristi Downing, 3:00:00

Mena Eras-Sawyer, 4:22:00

 

Women 50-59

Cathy Donaldson, 1:37:00

Lisa Stuby, 2:07:00

Steffi Ickert-Bond, 2:15:21

Brenda Elmber, 2:24:39

 

Women 60-69

Sharon Baker, 1:20:55

Corrine Leistikow, 1:30:00

Jane Lanford, 2:26:09

Susan Bishop, 2:35:05

Lynn Hoffman, 2:50:00

Pam Seiser, 4:00:00

 

Women Wood Ski

Muffie Durst, 2:35:00

 

Men 10-19

Kieran Kaufman, 1:15:31

 

Men 20-29

Brandon Ebersohl, 2:20:21

Max Plichta, 2:32:00

Lloyd Mosher, 2:41:38

Tanner Zubler, 2:42:04

Jaenell Manchester, 3:10:07

 

Men 30-39

Luke Langhorst, 1:06:46

Chris Baird, 1:22:01

Clinton Brown, 1:45:02

Tyler Kirk, 1:56:02

Tarsilo Girona, 2:03:00

Steven Bernson, 2:09:00

Caylor Williams, 2:42:04

Garrett Armstrong, 3:01:00

Brandon Boylan, 3:21:00

 

Men 40-49

Max Kaufman, 1:02:35

Steve Taylor, 1:02:49

JJ Frost, 1:11:15

Thomas St. Clair, 1:14:23

Jon Denton, 1:20:15

Jay Baxter, 1:25:40

Joel Young, 2:08:03

Carlos Berengue, 2:25:10

 

Men 50-59

Ed Plumb, 1:17:00

David Hayden, 1:21:29

Sam Bishop, 1:24:04

Mark Winford, 1:24:13

Jim Gower, 1:24:15

Bill Simpson, 1:27:48

Ken Macpherson, 1:42:00

Glenn Gambrell, 2:30:40

Tony Hayba, 2:45:00

Shaun Kraska, 2:50:00

 

Men 60-69

Bad Bob Baker, 1:20:55

Eric Troyer, 1:28:50

Bill Husby, 1:35:46

Jim Herriges, 1:38:00

Dan Johnson, 1:45:00

Eric Buetow, 1:50:00

Frank Soos, 1:51:14

Cam Leonard, 1:52:00

Robert Hannon, 1:59:17

Bernardo Hernandez, 2:19:00

Kent Davis, 3:00:00

 

Men 70-79

Andy Blossy, 1:41:11

Byron Broda, 1:48:00

Don Pendergrast, 1:50:15

Stan Justice, 2:04:00