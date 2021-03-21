The annual Skiathon on the University of Alaska Fairbanks trail system drew a good number of people who skied nearly the entire trail system during the week of March 6-7.
Max Kaufman turned in the fastest time on the 18 kilometer course, 1 hour, 2 minutes and 35 seconds. Steve Taylor was only 14 seconds behind, finishing in 1:02:49. The top women’s finisher was Shalane Frost, in 1:09:27, followed by Krista Heeringa, 1:12:37.
The annual event is a major fundraiser for UAF’s trails. Like most events this year, the Skiathon was a virtual, socially distanced event.
18 kilometer - Classic
Women - 10-19
Lilli Bond, 1:21:14
Lily Downing, 3:00:00
Women 20-29
Emily Watson-Cook, 2:02.28
Marissa Breslin, 2:31:59
Idun Klakegg, 2:48:27
Women 30-39
Shalane Frost, 1:09:27
Krista Heeringa, 1:12:37
Tracie Curry, 1:45:02
Nellie Ballou, 1:53:10
Women 40-49
Katerina Vrbecka, 1:35:00
Katey Hilpert, 2:19:00
Amy MacPherson, 2:26:00
Julie Esdale, 2:43:00
Alicia Hayba, 2:45:00
Maxine Johnson-Dilbert, 2:53:00
Kristi Downing, 3:00:00
Mena Eras-Sawyer, 4:22:00
Women 50-59
Cathy Donaldson, 1:37:00
Lisa Stuby, 2:07:00
Steffi Ickert-Bond, 2:15:21
Brenda Elmber, 2:24:39
Women 60-69
Sharon Baker, 1:20:55
Corrine Leistikow, 1:30:00
Jane Lanford, 2:26:09
Susan Bishop, 2:35:05
Lynn Hoffman, 2:50:00
Pam Seiser, 4:00:00
Women Wood Ski
Muffie Durst, 2:35:00
Men 10-19
Kieran Kaufman, 1:15:31
Men 20-29
Brandon Ebersohl, 2:20:21
Max Plichta, 2:32:00
Lloyd Mosher, 2:41:38
Tanner Zubler, 2:42:04
Jaenell Manchester, 3:10:07
Men 30-39
Luke Langhorst, 1:06:46
Chris Baird, 1:22:01
Clinton Brown, 1:45:02
Tyler Kirk, 1:56:02
Tarsilo Girona, 2:03:00
Steven Bernson, 2:09:00
Caylor Williams, 2:42:04
Garrett Armstrong, 3:01:00
Brandon Boylan, 3:21:00
Men 40-49
Max Kaufman, 1:02:35
Steve Taylor, 1:02:49
JJ Frost, 1:11:15
Thomas St. Clair, 1:14:23
Jon Denton, 1:20:15
Jay Baxter, 1:25:40
Joel Young, 2:08:03
Carlos Berengue, 2:25:10
Men 50-59
Ed Plumb, 1:17:00
David Hayden, 1:21:29
Sam Bishop, 1:24:04
Mark Winford, 1:24:13
Jim Gower, 1:24:15
Bill Simpson, 1:27:48
Ken Macpherson, 1:42:00
Glenn Gambrell, 2:30:40
Tony Hayba, 2:45:00
Shaun Kraska, 2:50:00
Men 60-69
Bad Bob Baker, 1:20:55
Eric Troyer, 1:28:50
Bill Husby, 1:35:46
Jim Herriges, 1:38:00
Dan Johnson, 1:45:00
Eric Buetow, 1:50:00
Frank Soos, 1:51:14
Cam Leonard, 1:52:00
Robert Hannon, 1:59:17
Bernardo Hernandez, 2:19:00
Kent Davis, 3:00:00
Men 70-79
Andy Blossy, 1:41:11
Byron Broda, 1:48:00
Don Pendergrast, 1:50:15
Stan Justice, 2:04:00