Fairbanks Ice Dogs’ forward Jack Johnston scored the Midwest Division’s only goal in its 3-1 loss to the East Division during day one of the North American Hockey League Top Prospects Tournament on Monday.
The two-day tournament, which is being held at the New England Sports Village in Attleboro, Massachusetts, is a scouting opportunity and showcase for the league’s top players.
In 2019, over 220 scouts attended the event, which included a representative from nearly every NHL team and NCAA Division I school.
The event features six teams: one from each of the divisions (Central, East, Midwest and South) and two NAHL Selects teams. Only players who have not made an NCAA commitment are eligible to compete on one of the four divisional teams.
Including Johnston, eight of the 108 players at the tournament are representing the Ice Dogs.
Forwards Matt Koethe, Tyler Deweese and Johnston and goaltender Mattias Sholl are playing for Midwest.
Forwards Bret Link, Mason Plante and Oliver Kjaer and defenseman Dylan Abbott are playing for the Selects Red team.
Additionally, Ice Dogs head coach Trevor Stewart is serving as head coach for the Midwest team.
Johnston scored the lone goal for Midwest, unassisted, 5:05 into the second period to make it a 2-1 game. Sholl was in net for the first 30 minutes of the game and saved 15 of 17 shots.
The Selects Red team fell 7-3 to the South Division Monday. Kjaer assisted on the Red team’s third goal.
Midwest and Selects Red will face off today at 6 a.m. AKST to open the last day of the tournament.
Stewart and the Fairbanks players at the tournament will rejoin the rest of the Ice Dogs for their next Midwest series against the Springfield Jr. Blues in Springfield, Illinois on Thursday through Saturday.
The games begin at 4:05 p.m. AKST Thursday, 3:05 p.m. AKST Friday and 1 p.m. AKST Saturday at the Nelson Center and can be seen in Fairbanks in the Finish Line Restaurant in the LaQuinta Inn and Suites.
Deweese earns weekly NAHL award
Deweese earned the NAHL’s Midwest Division Star of the Week honor on Monday for his performance in the Ice Dogs two-game road trip, which extended the team’s win streak to 17 games.
Deweese, who is a Fairbanks native, scored one of the Ice Dogs’ two regulation goals in its 3-2 shootout win over the Chippewa Steel on Friday.
On Saturday, he had another goal in Fairbanks’ 4-3 overtime win against the Minnesota Magicians.
He now has 30 points in 47 games played.
“Tyler has really stepped up his game and showed some incredible leadership this season. He came up with some big goals this weekend and we will need him to keep producing as we prepare for the playoffs,” Ice Dogs head coach Trevor Stewart said, according to a Monday NAHL news release.
Kjaer was listed as an honorable mention for the weekly award.
