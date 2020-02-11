Local swimmers from the Stingray Swim Team and Midnight Sun Swim Team broke state records and won championship titles at the Alaska Senior Championships from Jan. 24-26 at the Bartlett Pool in Anchorage.
The Stingray girls placed first in the women’s team competition, helped by Shannon McCallum, Meah McCallum, Blaque Secor and Victoria Schachle’s first place finish in the 800-meter freestyle relay.
Stingray’s Evie Rupp also earned a championship title and points for the girls in the 100-meter butterfly with a time of one minute, 7.55 seconds.
The Stingray boys grabbed four championship titles on route to a third place men’s team finish.
Logan Fox won the 400-meter and 1,500-meter freestyles, Ezra Billings took first in the 100-meter butterfly and Kyan Harnum, Travon Rodgers, Fox and Billings won the 400-meter freestyle relay.
The 400-meter freestyle relay team’s time of 3:44.99 set a new state record for 15- and 16-year-old boys.
Billings’ 58.09 finish in the 100-meter butterfly has him currently ranked 22nd in the country for 16-year old boys this season. Billings also placed third in the individual high point standing, behind second place Fox.
The Stingray girls and boys finished as the second place combined team. The combined rankings included points from the winning mixed 200-meter freestyle relay team (Rodgers, Meah McCallum, Schachle and Billings) and the winning mixed 200-meter medley relay team (Rupp, Heidi Billings, Ezra Billings and Harnum).
The mixed 200-meter medley relay team also set a new state record of 2:00.41.
The MSST girls finished as the third place women’s team. The group of five swimmers was led by Sam Bristor and Avery Hafele, who finished fifth and ninth place, respectively, in the individual high point standings.
Bristor and Hafele and teammates Jeanie Cook and Katy McCarter also placed in the top three in all five relay competitions.
Ashton Banks, also of MSST, won the men’s 200-meter butterfly with a time of 2:19.72. He also finished ninth overall in the individual high point.
Midnight Sun finished fifth in the combined team rankings, but earned the Highest Points Per Swimmer Award.
