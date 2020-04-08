The Iditarod Trail Sled Dog Race committee distributed a purse of more than a half million dollars to the 34 mushers who completed this year’s 975-mile course from Anchorage to Nome.
The race committee announced Tuesday the total purse of $501,120 for the 58th edition of the Iditarod.
The total includes $485,314 to the mushers who placed first through 20th, a trifecta prize money of $1,120 and $1,049 each for the mushers who placed 21st through 34th place.
Twenty-three mushers scratched from the race, which began March 7 with a ceremonial start in downtown Anchorage and had its official start the next day in Willow.
Thomas Waerner, of Torpa, Norway, was first across the finish line on Front Street in Nome on March 18. His race total was 9 days, 10 hours, 37 minutes and 47 seconds. Waerner received a first-place prize of $51,607.
Rookie Kaci Murringer, of Willow, was the last musher to finish. Murringer arrived in Nome on March 22 and compiled a total of 13 days, 22 hours, 29 minutes and 45 seconds.
Jessie Royer had the highest finish for an Iditarod participant from the Interior, as the Fairbanks musher placed third in 9 days, 17 hours, 47 minutes and 16 seconds.
Royer’s finished earned her $40,113.
The complete purse breakdown is available at tinyurl.com/rddq744.
Contact News-Miner sports editor Danny Martin at 459-7586. Follow him on Twitter:@newsminersports.