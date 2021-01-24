The Fairbanks Ice Dogs were on the wrong side of a blowout on Saturday night in Minnesota, losing 8-0 to the Aberdeen Wings and being shut out for the second game in a row.
Maybe it was fatigue from playing their third game in three nights, but whatever the reason, the Ice Dogs didn’t look like the team that had held their own against the NAHL leading Aberdeen Wings on Friday.
First period Aberdeen goals came from Payton Matsui at 9:33, Jakob Stender at 13:05 and Matsui again at 17:39.
Spencer Schneider at the 3:18 mark, Natan Vertes at 16:30 and Will Arquiett scored for Aberdeen with under one-minute to go in the second.
In the third period, it was Liam Fraser, who scored with just 11-seconds gone in the period, and Arquiett again scoring for the wings shortly after at the 1:49 mark.
Clayton Cosentino and Kyle Gaffney each logged two assists on the night for Aberdeen and Matsui also got multiple assists to lead all skaters with four points on the night.
The worst loss of the season so far closed out an up and down 1-2 series of games for the Ice Dogs, who head coach Trevor Stewart had said needed the games against Aberdeen to see how they would match up against the best team in the league.
While the Ice Dogs held their own in the first match up, they looked a good distance farther off the league leaders in the Saturday contest.
It was a tough night in goal for Fairbanks goalie Ryan Keyes as one-third of the shots he faced (16/24) found the net.
The Ice Dogs are back for three more games in Marshall next week from Thursday-Saturday.