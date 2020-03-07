The Fairbanks Ice Dogs jump-started their offense in the third period and maintained the momentum on the way to a 2-1 overtime viictory against the Northeast Generals in the opener of a nondivisional North American Hockey League series at the Big Dipper Ice Arena.
Tyler Deweese delivered the game-winner with a power-play goal at 3:13 of overtime, courtesy of assists from Dylan Abbott and Parker Brown.
“It was a nice play by Abbott. Deweese found himself back door and he was able to bang the puck home,’’ Ice Dogs head coach Trevor Stewart said by phone.
It was the 17th goal and second game-winner this season for Deweese, a former West Valley High School player.
Goaltender Mattias Sholl made 25 saves and Emil Gabrielson also scored for the Ice Dogs, who padded their first-place lead in the Midwest Division to 38-10-1-2 for 79 points in the standings. Gabrielson evened the score at 1 at 15:49 of the third with help from Laker Aldridge and Barak Braslavski.
“In the third period, we realistically made one play,’’ Stewart said. “Gabrielson got a nice little pass from Aldridge and put it in the back of the net.
“It gave our bench some life going into overtime.”
Both teams were efficient forecheckers in a penalty-free first period, which the Ice Dogs finished with a 13-8 advantage in shots.
A penalty door swing open for the first time Friday at 12:24 of the second period after Generals defenseman Alexander Tertyshny was whistled for hooking.
The Ice Dogs didn’t capitalize on the series’ first power play, or a 2-on-1 rush at the 14:52 mark.
The Ice Dogs were successful on their first penalty kill of the weekend after Braslavski was assessed a highsticking minor at 17:29.
However, 21 seconds after killing the penalty, they weren’t successful in denying Liam McCanney for the weekend’s first goal.
The Generals forward got behind a Fairbanks defender and buzzed through the slot to send in a high shotwith 10.5 seconds left on the scoreboard clock.. McCanney’s 16th goal of the season was set up by Dylan Schuett’s crossing pass from the right circle.
Joey Stanizzi registered 31 saves for the East Division’s Generals, who gained a point in the standings with the overtime. Northeast, of Attleboro, Massachusetts, improved to 19-27-2-1 for 41 points.
The series concludes with today’s game at 7:30 p.m. at the Big Dipper.
