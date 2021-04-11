The Fairbanks Ice Dogs have waited a long time to return to Alaska. While they got here last week, they’ll have to wait a little longer before they start playing games in the Last Frontier.
The Dogs’ series this week against Kenai River has been rescheduled to May 14-15 due to a scheduling conflict with the Brown Bears. As such, the Ice Dogs will be idle this week and their next game will be April 22 in Fairbanks. It will be the club’s first game in Fairbanks in more than 13 months.
“Due to a scheduling change in Kenai, our first game in Alaska will be April 22 at the Big Dipper against Janesville,” the Ice Dogs announced via their social media page. “Ticket information for all home games will be released on Sunday. Games originally scheduled for April 16 and 17 in Soldotna will be played May 14-15. Now enjoy a break with the Dogs.”
There has been a recent increase in COVID-19 cases in Kenai with 79 cases reported in the past week. Whether or not that factored into the scheduling change is not publicly known at this time.
Either way, both Kenai River and Fairbanks were scheduled to be off the week of May 14, the last week of the regular season. As such, the date worked for both teams and the Dogs will enjoy another week off after being idle last week.
The club is practicing in Fairbanks with several players adjusting to being in Alaska for the first time.
Having the time off also allows players to heal from nagging injuries as head coach Trevor Stewart has previously said the team is “banged up right now.” Stewart didn’t list specific names or injuries when relaying that information.
The down side to being off is that other teams have had the opportunity to catch up to the Dogs in the standings.
Heading into this past week, Fairbanks was second in the Midwest Division at 20-17-1-1 while holding 42 points, two points behind first place Minnesota. With the rest of the division in action this week, however, the Jets have moved into second place at 21-9-2-0 with 44 points. Minnesota has also stretched its lead over Fairbanks to three points while moving to 21-12-3-0.
Still, the Dogs hold an eight point advantage over fourth place Kenai River and 17 point lead over last place Chippewa.
Moreover, the April 22 return to Fairbanks has become even more exciting than it was already.
Contact sports reporter Hart Pisani at 459-7530 or follow him at twitter.com/hpisani91.