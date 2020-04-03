End of season awards continued to roll in for Fairbanks Ice Dogs goaltender Mattias Sholl and defenseman Dylan Abbott, as both earned All-North American Hockey League Second Team honors on Thursday, a day after collecting the Midwest Division’s Goaltender and Defenseman of the Year awards.
Sholl also took home the Midwest Division’s Player of the Year title. The good news has been a welcome piece of respite in what has otherwise been a difficult week for the goalie, who is currently at home with his family in Hermosa Beach, California.
“It’s the only little bit of good news I’ve had over the past couple days because one of my former coaches passed away from cancer and my grandpa actually passed away on Sunday.
“So unfortunately it came at a time of sorrow for the family and friends, but it’s a good bit of positivity to have and it meant a lot for my family,” he said over the phone Thursday.
Sholl, who just finished his second season with the Ice Dogs, ranked seventh among NAHL netminders with a 1.99 goals against average. In 41 games this season, he compiled a 29-8-1-2 record with three shutouts and a .924 save percentage.
“I’ve always believed in myself and knew I had it in me.
“Last year, the first half I was sitting back seat to a draft pick for the Dogs, so they were giving him his opportunity because he earned that,” Sholl said, alluding to Nate Ried who was the second piece of the Fairbanks goaltending pair last season.
“But I was just silently working as hard as I could. … I knew once I got the chance I wasn’t looking back.”
Sholl remembers his opportunity clearly. On March 2, 2019, halfway through game two of the Ice Dogs two-game road series against the Springfield Jr. Blues, Scholl, who earned the win the night before, replaced Ried in the net.
He went on to start and win eight of the 11 remaining regular season games and finished with an 8-2 playoff record.
“Everyone believed in me after that, and I just had to do my job this year which made it a lot easier,” he said.
The confidence that comes with being a team veteran and having a successful season in the books also made a difference for Abbott.
“My first year I wasn’t really expecting too much. I didn’t know how much I was going to play and I was only 16 at the time and the other guys were so much older than me so I was kind of timid,” Abbott said Thursday over the phone.
“Coming back for my second season I was a lot more confident and had more familiarity with the guys and the coaching staff. … They pushed me to my limit.”
Abbott, who hails from Wasilla, finished the season with 27 points (three goals and 24 assists).
The defenseman committed to play college hockey at Minnesota State University, Mankato after the NAHL 2019 Top Prospects showcase last February, and he said the commitment added some pressure this season.
The Mavericks were ranked second in the NCAA Division I RPI rankings before the season was cut short due to the coronavirus and are regarded as one of the top teams in the country.
“There’s a lot of pressure … just being a committed player around the league and being my age. … I try not to let it get to me but it can be hard,” he said.
The defenseman received his fair share of trash talk on the ice this season — some of his opponents called him “overrated” among other things that he chose not to repeat — but he said he said he wasn’t afraid to dish it back.
And ultimately, for both Sholl and Abbott, their collections of postseason accolades speak for themselves.
