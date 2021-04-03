After getting out to a red-hot start against the Minnesota Magicians on Thursday night, the Fairbanks Ice Dogs had a good start once again on Friday.
The middle and end were the issues.
While Fairbanks scored the first and last goals of the game, Minnesota had three goals in between as the Magicians snapped the Ice Dogs’ six-game win streak with a 3-2 victory in Marshall, Minnesota, Friday evening. Fairbanks is now 19-17-1-1 with 40 points on the season as they sit third in the Midwest Division standings.
While the Ice Dogs are still tied for point totals on the year with the Janesville Jets (19-9-2-0), the loss dealt a blow to Fairbanks’ hopes of moving up to first in the division standings, at least for this week.
The Magicians are 21-10-2-0 with 44 points after Friday’s win. Had the Ice Dogs won and claimed victory in Saturday’s game, they could have taken sole possession of first place. Now, the best they can hope for is moving back within two points of Minnesota.
The game started well for the Ice Dogs as Austin Becker scored a goal on an assist from Andrew Garby and Tyler Herzberg just 42 seconds into the game to give Fairbanks a 1-0 lead. The game remained 1-0 in favor of the Dogs until midway through the second period.
That was when Mason Hendrickson scored a short handed goal at the 11:56 mark to tied the game up at one apiece.
The Magicians weren’t satisfied with the tie and it showed. Will Dvenddal’s goal at the 15:02 mark of the second gave them the lead, 2-1, which is where the score would stay heading into the third.
Hunter Longhi added another goal for the Magicians 1:07 into the third period to stretch the lead to two.
Fairbanks managed to pull back within 3-2 at the 11:20 mark when Jack Ring scored on an assist from Jasper Lester and Zachary Murray. The Ice Dogs couldn’t get another goal to tie things up, however, as Minnesota came out with the win.
Fairbanks will get one more shot at the Magicians this week with a game at 4:30 p.m. ADT on Saturday. Notably, it will be the Dogs’ last game in Marshall, Minnesota, before making their return to Alaska next week. They’ll be looking to go out on a win.
Contact sports reporter Hart Pisani at 459-7530 or follow him on Twitter.com/Hpisani91.