The Jekyll and Hyde-like performance of the Fairbanks Ice Dogs continued Saturday night in Marshall, Minnesota.
After a splendid 3-0 North American Hockey League Midwest Division victory on Friday night against the first-place Minnesota Magicians, the Ice Dogs couldn’t find a way to come all the way back against the Magicians Saturday evening.
Trailing 2-0 after the first period, Fairbanks cut the deficit to 2-1 and 3-2 in the second before giving up three goals in the final 20 minutes of a 6-2 setback. The final two Minnesota goals were into an empty net.
“We just didn’t have it going,” Ice Dogs coach Trevor Stewart said. “We started out OK for the first 10 minutes or so, but then we gave up two late goals in the first period and couldn’t get back in the game.”
Despite losing, the Ice Dogs outshot the Magicians 35-26 on the night.
“We had our opportunities,” Stewart said. “Their goaltender played well and made some nice saves.”
The loss dropped the Ice Dogs to 11-14-1-1 on the season. With 24 points, fourth-place Fairbanks is four points behind Minnesota (14-5-0-0) and the Janesville Jets (13-7-2-0) in the Midwest Division and two points behind the Kenai River Brown Bears (12-13-1-1). Chippewa (6-11-1-1) is in fifth place, 10 points behind the Ice Dogs.
Kenai River and Janesville played Sunday evening.
“This is the time of year we need to string some wins together and we’re not doing it,” Stewart said. “We need more from certain individuals, including myself. We just need to get better.”
The Ice Dogs have a busy week ahead with two more games against the Magicians on Wednesday and Thursday at Richfield, Minnesota, and a Friday night encounter with the Chippewa Steel in Wisconsin.
“We have a very important week coming up with two more games against Minnesota and then one at Chippewa, which is battling us for the final playoff spot right now,” Stewart said. “We’ will need to get better in order to be successful.”
Six different players scored goals for the Magicians on Saturday night. Spencer Light and Simon Falk scored a minute and 40 seconds apart late in the first period to put the Magicians in control.
The Ice Dogs made it 2-1 at 6:12 of the second period when Ty Naaykens found the back of the net off assists from Jasper Lester and Brendan Miles.
After Minnesota’s Trevor Kukkonen put the Magicians up 3-1, Fairbanks responded with a goal by Jack Ring to make it 3-2 after two periods. Nathan Butler and Scott McKenzie were credited with assists.
Despite being outshot 14-7 in the third period, the Magicians tacked on three goals to close out the victory. Luc Laylin made it 4-2 at the 3:13 mark, while Lucas Kanta and David McCabs added empty-net goals.
Minnesota goalie Andy Beran stopped 33 shots in earning the win. Fairbanks goalie Kayden Hargraves made 20 saves on the night.
Both teams went 0 for 3 on the power play.
