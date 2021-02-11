All the magic belonged to the Minnesota Magicians when they entertained the Fairbanks Ice Dogs on Wednesday night in Richfield, Minnesota.
The Ice Dogs came into Wednesday night’s game against the Magicians with a three-game winning streak, but that came to a screeching halt thanks to the efforts of Minnesota goalie Andy Beran.
The Magicians netminder stopped 40 of 41 shots, including 22 of 23 in the third period, to lead Minnesota to a 3-1 victory over Fairbanks in a North American Hockey League showdown.
It was the first of four games in four days for the Ice Dogs, who opened a three-game series against the Chippewa Steel on Thursday night in Chippewa Falls, Wisconsin.
“We weren’t effective until the third period and that was the biggest factor in our lack of success,” Fairbanks coach Trevor Stewart said after his team fell to 9-11-0 on the season.
“We didn’t start well and we were on our heels for the first two periods,” Stewart said. “We didn’t make any plays and they took advantage of their chances.”
Trailing 3-0 going into the third period, the Ice Dogs picked up the attack and blasted Beran with 23 shots, but the effort only amounted in one goal.
“We had a lot of good chances but just couldn’t convert and the Minnesota goalie was playing extremely well,” Stewart said. “We just didn’t have the energy we needed until the third period and by then it was too late.”
Ty Naaykens scored the Ice Dogs lone goal at 15:58 of the final period, breaking up Beran’s bid for a shutout. Billy Renfrew and Trevor Neuharth were credited with assists on Fairbanks lone goal.
After a scoreless first period, Luc Lavlin, Jack Cronin and Lucas Kanta accounted for Minnesota’s three second-period goals. Cronin scored what proved to be the game-winning goal midway through the period and Kanta made it 3-0 less than a minute later.
“The bottom line is they beat us tonight,” Stewart said. “We could have been much better.”
Ice Dogs goalie Kayden Hargraves made 26 saves on the night, including 23 in the first two periods.
Both teams went 0-for-5 on the power play.
Stewart was looking for his squad to rebound Thursday night in Chippewa Falls.
“We’re going to have to be focused because we’re going up against a hungry hockey team,” Stewart said. “They haven’t gotten the results they would have liked this season, but they play with good structure and they work hard so we have to be ready.”
Contact the News-Miner at459-7504.