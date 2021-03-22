Don’t look now, but the Fairbanks Ice Dogs have quietly won three games in a row over a division rival.
After dropping their first game of the season against Kenai River on March 9, Fairbanks made it three consecutive wins over the Brown Bears with a convincing 4-2 victory Saturday evening.
Fairbanks is now 16-16-1-1 on the season with 34 points and currently sit third in the Midwest Division, five points behind Minnesota and six points behind Janesville.
There was a lot of action to start the game and even more to finish it. Fairbanks’ Austin Becker got the action started with a goal 8:52 into the game on an assist from Tyler Herzberg and Bret Link to put the Ice Dogs up 1-0 early.
Kenai River knew the importance of keeping the pace with Fairbanks and responded accordingly. Brandon Lajoie’s goal on an assist from Adam Szubert and Max Helgeson at the 12:22 mark tied the game at 1-1.
Link has been one of Fairbanks’ best players this season and he showed why with just 21 seconds left in the first period. Link took advantage of a power play on a Becker-assisted goal to put the Ice Dogs back in front 2-1 at that point.
The action slowed down in the second period, but the Brown Bears still managed to pull even with Fairbanks. A Lucas Wachlin power play goal on an assist from Szubert and Helgeson at the 14:49 mark of the period tied the game up for Kenai River at 2-2, setting up a critical third period.
That was when the Ice Dogs really started to heat up. Andrew Garby scored on an unassisted goal 12:06 into the third to put Fairbanks back in front 3-2. Link stepped up big yet again with 26 seconds remaining in the game as he scored an unassisted, short handed goal to give Fairbanks the 4-2 win.
Ryan Keyes picked up the win in the net with 23 saves on 25 attempts.
Fairbanks will switch opponents for the first time in two weeks this Friday when they take on the Chippewa Steel at 4:30 Alaska time.
