We’re less than two weeks away from the Ice Dogs’ first true home game in 13 months. Thanks to loosening of COVID-19 restrictions, limited attendance will be allowed. Sunday night, the Ice Dogs unveiled just how you can gain entrance to the final games of the regular season.
The Ice Dogs unveiled their ticket plan for the remainder of the 2021 season. There will be seven home games and fans will have the opportunity to watch the Dogs in person for each of them.
The Ice Dogs will hold their first game in Fairbanks since March of 2020 after playing all of their home games in Marshall, Minnesota this year on April 22nd. That game will be against the Janesville Jets, who just passed Fairbanks up for second place in the Midwest Division. That will begin a three game series against the Jets that will continue on the 23rd and conclude on the 24th.
The Ice Dogs will play two more series in Fairbanks after that. The second series will be a two game set on April 30th and May 1st against the Chippewa Steel. The Dogs will conclude their regular season home schedule on May 7th and 8th against Kenai River.
The number of tickets available for each game will be limited. The maximum number of fans allowed to attend will be 1,100. Tickets cost $20 per person for adults and $15 per person for children 12 and under.
Tickets may be purchased in person only at the Ice Dogs office at 139 32nd Ave. behind the Enterprise on South Cushman. Office hours this week will be 10 a.m. - 7 p.m. Monday-Thursday and 10 a.m. - 4 p.m. on Friday. Tickets will not be available at Big Dipper Ice Arena on game nights so you must make your purchase before hand.
The Ice Dogs are looking for a playoff push as they currently sit at 20-17-1-1 with 42 points on the season. They’re two points behind Janesville and three points behind first place Minnesota. Fairbanks will be off this week after their two game series in Kenai River was rescheduled to the week of May 15th. That series will concluded the regular season for the Ice Dogs.
