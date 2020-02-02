The Fairbanks Ice Dogs are perfect in 2020.
The Ice Dogs completed a three-game North American Hockey League sweep of the Kenai River Brown Bears with a 6-3 victory Saturday night at the Big Dipper Ice Arena to improve to 11-0-0 since returning to action on Jan. 3.
The Ice Dogs extended their unbeaten streak to 15 games (14-0-1-0) with another impressive showing of offensive depth, as six different players scored goals.
Better yet, the Ice Dogs stuck it to cancer again, raising more than $27,000 in jersey auctions Saturday night, most of which will be donated to the Circle of Hope Foundation.
The highest bidding went for the jersey of Fairbanks native and Ice Dogs defenseman Trenton Woods. When the bidding ended, the final two bidders decided to contribute $7,000 apiece with one awarding the jersey to the other.
More than $40,000 was raised through jersey auctions during the three-game series.
Talon Wild earned the win in goal for the Ice Dogs on Saturday night. After getting off to a shaky start, Wild blanked the Brown Bears in the final two periods and finished with 22 saves.
Fairbanks registered 28 shots on goal against Kenai River goalie Landon Pavlisin.
After skating to a 3-3 tie in the first period, Oliver Kjaer scored the tie-breaking goal at 7:03 of the second period as the Ice Dogs took advantage of a four-minute power play. Adam Eisele and Lucas Erickson were credited with assists on the game-winning goal.
Evan Junker scored his first goal of the season to give Fairbanks a two-goal lead at the 15:14 mark. Parker Brown earned an assist.
Dylan Abbott scored the final Ice Dogs goal off an assist from Laker Aldridge at 3:54 of the third period to seal 12th straight win.
The game got off to a wildly offensive start with five goals in the first 8:33 and the teams went into the first intermission with the score knotted at 3.
The Ice Dogs got game-tying goals from Aldridge and Bret Link and went ahead 3-2 on a power-play tally by Matt Koethe.
Zach Krajnik scored a pair of goals for the Brown Bears to give Kenai River 1-0 and 2-1 leads, while Max Osborne’s power-play goal evened the score 3-3 with just eight seconds left in the period.
The Ice Dogs lead the Midwest Division at 33-9-1-2 for 69 points in the standings. The Brown Bears, of Soldotna, are second in the six-team division at 24-15-3-3 for 54 points.
The Ice Dogs get a week off, then embark on a five-game road trip that starts on Feb. 14 against Midwest rival Chippewa Steel in Chippewa Falls, Wisconsin. The next home game is March 6 against the Northeast Generals, of the East Division and Attleboro, Massachusetts.
The Ice Dogs and Brown Bears won’t meet again until late March when they play six times in 11 days.
