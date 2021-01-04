Fairbanks Ice Dogs fans had cause to break out the brooms on Saturday night as the team got their season back on track in more ways than one, getting the final of three wins in a series sweep of the Janesville Jets in Wisconsin.
The Ice Dogs won 4-2 on Thursday night, repeated the same scoreline on Friday and reserved an exciting comeback, overtime 5-4 win on Saturday.
Perhaps the standout performance of the series came from Ice Dogs forward Laker Aldridge, who scored twice on the way to a 4-2 Ice Dogs win in the opening game of the series on New Years Eve. The Ice Dogs other goals came from Tyler Stewart and Bret Link.
After a scoreless first period, the Ice Dogs went down 2-0 in the second on Friday before roaring back and spreading the scoring around with two goals from Austin Becker, one from Jack Ring and one from Link.
On Saturday, Aldridge scored with only 31 seconds left in the third period to tie things up and send the final game in the series to overtime, giving the team an extra period in which to complete the sweep with 5-4 win.
Ice Dogs head coach Trevor Stewart said another key contributor in the third game was rookie goaltender Ryan Keyes, who notched his first win for the team while making 34 saves from 38 shots faced. Stewart said Keyes had a tough task facing a good Janesville team that went into the game motivated to avoid a sweep on their home ice.
“He had some really good saves against a team that was angry and frustrated after losing two games in a row at home,” Stewart said.
The first two wins in goal for the series went to fellow rookie Kayden Hargraves, who had an impressive 38 saves from 40 shots on net in the game on New Years Eve. Stewart said the play of both goaltenders was an important steadying force for his team throughout the series.
“Hargraves almost won us the first game,” Stewart said. “What stood out to me is just that we were under prepared obviously, but the team was super excited just to be together and play hockey again.”
The Ice Dogs will be back in action this week with games against the Minnesota Magicians on Thursday and Friday.
Stewart said he’s still looking at tape from the weekend to see what his team will work on in practice to prepare for the Magicians, but already knows they have a few things going their way headed into the series.
The Ice Dogs will have a chance to get three full practices in between series, a rare opportunity so far this season. They’ll also have a shorter road trip compared to the seven hour bus ride to Janesville from their temporary home base in Marshall, Minnesota. Both teams will travel to Hudson, Wisconsin, just across the St. Croix River from Minnesota, to play the games, as hockey games are not yet allowed in Minnesota, due to COVID-19 restrictions.
Stewart also noted that it will be nice to see a new opponent, five of their seven games this season have been against Janesville, but noted they’ll have a tough task against a well coached Magicians team that is off to a 2-0 start this season.
