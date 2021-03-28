Ice Dogs head coach Trevor Stewart would have preferred if his team had maintained their dominance throughout the entirety of Friday’s game against the Chippewa Steel. Still, the way Fairbanks played early on ended up being all they needed to secure a win.
Fairbanks got off to a 2-0 lead after one period and did enough the rest of the way to pick up a 4-1 win over Chippewa to move above .500 this season at 17-16-1-1. The Ice Dogs now have 36 points on the season and are just four points behind Janesville and Minnesota in the Midwest Division.
“We were pretty confident after the first period but I think we may have been too confident,” Stewart said. “I thought the second period wasn’t our best effort. We were on our heels most of the second period. We were fine in the third but we have to learn to play all 60 minutes, which we didn’t do tonight.”
It was a strong start for Fairbanks as Tyler Stewart picked up a goal 1:52 into the game on an assist from Evan Junker and Mason Plante to give the Ice Dogs a 1-0 lead. Nathan Butler made it a 2-0 lead at the 12:54 mark with his goal on an assist from Zachary Murray and Billy Renfrew.
At the 13:33 mark of the second period, Fairbanks continued to make it look easy as Bret Link scored on an unassisted goal to give the Ice Dogs a 3-1 lead. Chippewa did manage to get themselves on the board 1:10 after that when Jordan Cormier scored on an assist from Ethan Bentz and Ryan Kerchoff to make it 3-1. Link added another goal for good measure on an assist from Renfrew and Murray at the 6:35 mark of the third period to give the game its final score.
Fairbanks is set to play Chippewa again on Saturday at 4:30 Alaska time to close out their week. Stewart hopes to see that same intensity that he witnessed early on throughout the whole game the next time around.
“When we have the opportunity to we’re making plays,” he said. “We put (Chippewa’s) goaltender on his heels a bit early, it’s just a matter of managing the game for longer stretches. That’s been our Achilles heel all year. We don’t have to be perfect at it we just need to be better at it.”
