The Fairbanks Ice Dogs stuck it to the Kenai River Brown Bears in the opening game of Stick to Cancer Weekend Thursday night at the Big Dipper Ice Arena.
After losing three games to the Brown Bears in December in Soldotna, the Ice Dogs came roaring out of the gate and scored four first-period goals en route to a 7-2 victory in the North American Hockey League showdown between the top two teams in the Midwest Division.
In addition to whipping the Brown Bears, the Ice Dogs collected more than $7,000 through jersey auctions between periods. Most of those funds will go to the Circle of Hope Foundation once the weekend is series is finished, according to Ice Dogs general manager Rob Proffit.
The three-game series and the jersey auctions continue at 7:30 tonight at the Big Dipper Ice Arena. The series finale is at 7:30 p.m. Saturday.
The victory boosted the first-place Ice Dogs to 31-9-1-2 on the season and they are now 12 points ahead of the Brown Bears in the Midwest Division standings.
Seven different players scored goals for the Ice Dogs, who extended their unbeaten streak to 13 straight games (12-0-1-0).
“We got off to a fast start with those four goals in the first period, so everyone was playing with a lot of confidence,” said Ice Dogs coach Trevor Stewart.”
Lucas Erickson, Matt Koethe, Andrew Darby, Barak Braslavski, Mason Plante, Oliver Kjaer and Parker Brown all lit the lamp for Fairbanks.
“That’s what we need to have success,” Stewart said of the Ice Dogs scoring depth.
Stewart pointed out that Thursday night’s contest was only the first game of a three-game series.
“Friday’s game is going to be a much tougher contest,” Stewart said. “We need to go home, get some rest and be prepared to battle a tough Kenai River team.”
The Ice Dogs dominated the first period and scored 46 seconds into the game to set the tone on a festive night at the Big Dipper.
Erickson blasted the puck past Kenai River goalie Danny Fraga, with assists going to Luke Ciolli and Matt . Ciolli’s perfect pass found Erickson wide open between the faceoff circles and Erickson wasted no time in ripping the puck into the back of the net.
The Ice Dogs scored two goals in just more than a minute midway through the first period to take command of the game.
Koethe knocked home a rebounds at 9:51 with assists going to Jack Johnston and Ciolli. Sixty-seven seconds later, Darby blasted a shot past Fraga to make the score 3-0. Plante and Tyler Deweese set up the goal.
Braslavski accounted for the fourth goal of the first period when he tipped in a pass from Plante at the 17:45 mark.
The Ice Dogs outscored the Brown Bears 2-1 in the second period against backup goalie Landon Pavlison.
Plante made it 5-0 when he scored on a rebound with an assist going to Deweese at the 7:31.
Kenai River got on the scoreboard at the 15:02 mark, ending Ice Dog goalie Mattias Sholl’s bid for a shutout. Max Osborne found the back of the net off assists from Jack Quinn and Brandon Lajoie.
Fairbanks made it 6-1 when Kjaer scored just three seconds before a Kenai River penalty ended. Erickson and Adam Eisele were credited with assists.
Each team scored once in a penalty-filled third period.
The Brown Bears got the first goal of the period when Max Helgeson lit the lamp off assists from Logan Ritchie and Preston Weeks.
Brown wrapped up the scoring at 17:13 off an assist from Kjaer.
Sholl finished with 24 saves to improve his record to 24-8-1-2 on the season.
The Ice Dogs had 37 shots on goal against Fraga and Pavlisin.
