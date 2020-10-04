Like so many other teams, the Fairbanks Ice Dogs will be heading into the unknown when they report to camp in Marshall, Minnesota, on Oct. 23.
Not long ago there was doubt as to whether the team would be able to play this season at all. Now, thanks to the help of another hockey-loving community, the Ice Dogs will be skating this winter.
The team has had to get creative in figuring out how to mount a season in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic and resulting travel restrictions for Alaska. The Ice Dogs will be playing in Marshall until January. The team’s first game back in Alaska will be in Kenai on Jan. 15 and the Ice Dogs plan to be back home at the Big Dipper Ice Arena on Jan. 21 against the Janesville Jets.
The struggle to have a sports season are many these days and the North American Hockey League is not the NHL or NBA. Without the resources to create a sports “bubble,” teams have had to scramble to put plans in place for the season. Four NAHL teams have had to opt out. For teams that are pushing ahead, aspects of how the season will come together are still unclear.
Ice Dogs General Manager Rob Proffitt said that what the season will look like once the team returns to Fairbanks is still unclear.
“There’s nothing clear and concise right now,” he said. “Hopefully at that point in time we’ll have a plan with the borough on how we can put fans back in the Big Dipper.”
Those fans, whom Proffitt refers to as “the best fans in the North American Hockey League” are as essential to the organization’s existence as the players on the ice.
“We can’t come home and not play in front of fans. Period. The financial burden is too great,” Proffitt said.
While bigger professional leagues may look back on the COVID-19 pandemic as a strange era that resulted in shortened seasons and thus unusual statistics and outcomes, for smaller clubs like the Ice Dogs, it is an existential crisis.
Despite the pressure and chaos of the situation, the team is staying positive, “With some careful measures and a thought out plan I believe we should be in good shape,” Proffitt said. “You gotta reach out for all of the positives during this situation. No reason to look at the glass as half empty.”
One of those positives has been getting support from the city of Marshall, which Proffitt called a sister city, as well as the Red Baron Arena and the Marshall Amateur Hockey Association. Another is that many of the Ice Dogs’ players from the Lower 48 will get a chance to play in front of friends and family who normally may not be able to make the trip to Fairbanks.
On the ice, the team is in good shape for the upcoming season, after ending last season atop the Midwest Division and second in the league before play was halted by the pandemic. Proffitt said the team isn’t dwelling on what might have been: “There’s too much energy you have to draw on for a hockey season. We can’t look in the rear-view mirror.”
Fans looking to catch Ice Dogs games while the team is in Minnasota can do so through a subscription to Hockey TV. More information about purchasing a subscription can be found on the Ice Dogs website or through the team’s Facebook page.
The season kicks off Nov. 5 against Janesville. The Ice Dogs play their last game in their temporary home in Marshall against the Minnesota Magicians on Jan. 10.
